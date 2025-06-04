Global X Announces Launch Of Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of its latest income fund, the Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC). The actively managed fund leverages options strategies, seeking to generate income from writing options on Bitcoin exchange-traded products without the need for an investor to directly own the underlying asset. "BCCC offers a strategic approach to Bitcoin exposure – unlike many ETFs that focus primarily either on price appreciation or maximizing income generation, the fund's covered call strategy seeks to balance both objectives," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development. BCCC offers income potential by writing call options on Bitcoin ETPs while achieving its long exposure via a synthetic option strategy. Fund managers exchange part of Bitcoin's potential upside for options premiums, a portion of which is regularly distributed to investors on a weekly basis. The fund writes weekly options and is a part of Global X's existing suite of over 25 Income ETFs. Palandrani continued, "Bitcoin may have significant growth potential but comes with inherent volatility; and, managing the two can be a challenge for investors. We are excited about the role BCCC can play in offering investors more thoughtful exposure to this asset class." Fund Details

Fund Name and Ticker Expense Ratio CUSIP / ISIN Global X Bitcoin Covered Call

ETF ( BCCC ) 0.75 % 37960A347 / US37960A3471

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $55 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and Commodity funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Bitcoin is a relatively new asset class. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. BCCC is actively managed and invests in options contracts on one or more bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) that invests principally in bitcoin futures contracts or directly in bitcoin. The ETF does not invest directly in or hold bitcoin. The price and performance of bitcoin futures should be expected to differ from the current "spot" price of bitcoin. These differences could be significant. Bitcoin futures are subject to margin requirements, collateral requirements and other limits that may prevent the ETF from achieving its objective. Margin requirements for futures and costs associated with rolling (buying and selling) futures may have a negative impact on the fund's performance and its ability to achieve its investment objective.

Bitcoin is largely unregulated and bitcoin investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. Bitcoin and bitcoin futures are subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for bitcoin and bitcoin futures contracts and other factors.

BCCC's concentration will subject it to loss due to adverse occurrences that may affect that sector. Investors in BCCC should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of the fund's shares and the possibility of significant losses. An option is a contract sold by one party to another that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) a stock at an agreed upon price within a certain period or on a specific date. A covered call option involves holding a long position in a particular asset and writing a call option on that same asset with the goal of realizing additional income from the option premium. BCCC establishes its "long" position through the combination of purchasing call options and selling put options on the Bitcoin ETPs, generally at the same strike price. As a buyer of call options, the Fund pays a premium to the seller of the options. The fund then also sells call options to establish the "covered call". By selling covered call options, the fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the price of the underlying asset above the exercise price, but continues to bear the risk of a decline in the asset. A liquid market may not exist for options held by the fund. While the fund receives premiums for writing the call options, the price it realizes from the exercise of an option could be substantially below the asset's current market price. BCCC is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in a fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Media Contact:

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

212-446-1884

[email protected]

[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of April 30, 2025

[ii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2024

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED