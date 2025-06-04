Trihealth's Innovative Culture Receives National Recognition

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriHealth, Cincinnati's nationally-recognized health care system, is pleased to celebrate ranking as one of the top five humanizing health care brands in the nation.

Branding agency Monigle recognized TriHealth as a Top Five National Health Care Brand, The Number One Brand in Ohio and the Top Brand in Cincinnati for the third straight year.

Monigle scores more than 200 health system brands nationwide and ranks them by their brand strength within their market. Rankings are based on consumer opinion and composite scores from its Humanizing Brand Experience model. Specifically, Monigle surveyed more than 27,000 insured household decision-makers who received medical care over the last two years in order to compile the eighth annual edition of the report. Rankings factored in dozens of characteristics of consumer advocacy, including emotional, intellectual and behavioral components.

"We are pleased to see how Monigle has recognized the power of TriHealth's authentic brand promise and how we are living it through our team members and culture by seeing, hearing and healing patients every day, in every interaction," said TriHealth President and CEO Mark C. Clement. "This extraordinary achievement is the direct result of all we have done together as a team over the last 10 years on our journey to Get Health Care Right! From building an industry-leading culture to living our values and delivering on our brand promise, we have put in the hard work each and every day to make our brand vision a reality for the Cincinnati community."

TriHealth's unique culture – known as the TriHealth Way – has been in the making for the last 10 years under Clement's leadership. In addition to making regular assessments and upgrades at all of TriHealth's hospitals and offices, TriHealth has instituted the Population Health model of making sure patients feel seen, heard and healed.

In a time with many unanswered questions about the future of health care culture, TriHealth is honored that its commitment to Cincinnati's patients has been recognized and pledges continue working to Get Health Care Right.

More about TriHealth

TriHealth is hospitals, physicians and the community working together to help people live better. We provide clinical, educational, preventive and social programs through Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Good Samaritan and McCullough-Hyde hospitals, and more than 140 other locations throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Contact: Tom Lange, Senior Public Relations Consultant

[email protected]

513-569-6728

SOURCE TriHealth, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED