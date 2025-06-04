Donations Double For Canada-Ukraine Foundation's Every Child Deserves A Future Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Temerty Foundation to match all donations June 4-6

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if on this International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression you could save a child's life? From June 4-6 , every donation made to Canada-Ukraine Foundation 's (CUF) campaign, Every Child Deserves a Future , will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Temerty Foundation, up to $100,000 – doubling the impact for vulnerable Ukrainian children.

Running through June 23, 2025 , this urgent fundraising campaign provides critical support for the rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of Ukrainian children forcefully abducted during Russia's brutal war. Together we can restore safety, love, and the simple joy of dreaming to every child.

Joining the campaign, Indigenous and Canadian-Ukrainian singer-songwriter, Chantal Kreviazuk lends her voice and deeply personal connection to the cause.“My Métis grandmother was guarded about her family's heritage due to the history of scooping children with Indigenous backgrounds. No child should be taken from their culture or their family,” said Kreviazuk.









Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly abducted , their identities, language, and culture threatened by systematic erasure. Through partnerships with Save Ukraine, Temerty Foundation, and the generosity of Canadians, donations have rescued 12 children from Russian captivity and provided hundreds more with comprehensive rehabilitation. On the ground, Save Ukraine leads courageous and highly coordinated rescue missions to bring these children home. Each mission is carefully planned and tailored to the unique circumstances of the child, with absolute discretion to ensure safety at every step. The work doesn't end when a child is returned. These young survivors are supported through long-term recovery: physically, emotionally, and psychologically.

One of these children, Denys (16) was forcefully taken from Kherson to a“recreational camp” in occupied Crimea, where his life-threatening type 1 diabetes was ignored, leaving him critically ill. Desperate and alone, he reached out to Save Ukraine, and thanks to donor-supported rescue efforts, he was found and given the urgent medical care needed. Today, Denys is safe at the Center for Hope and Recovery, receiving the care and stability every child deserves.

The moral urgency and bravery behind these efforts to rescue Ukrainian children echo the legacy of historical resistance movements here in Canada, driven by a shared conviction every human being deserves freedom, dignity, and home.

"The Canada-Ukraine Foundation is proud to stand with Save Ukraine in this vital work. Through our Every Child Deserves a Future campaign, we're helping restore what was stolen family, identity, and the right to grow up in peace," said Olesia Luciw-Andryjowycz, Chair, Civil Society Committee Canada-Ukraine Foundation .“Every donation brings us one step closer to reuniting children with their loved ones, restoring their sense of safety, and offering them the chance to heal. With the support of the Temerty Foundation and caring Canadians, your donation will go twice as far from June 4 to 6 to help ensure these children are not forgotten and their future is protected.”

The forced deportation of children is recognized as an act of genocide under international law. Yet, thousands of children remain in captivity, waiting to be remembered, waiting to be brought home.

Every child deserves safety.

Every child deserves love.

Every child deserves a future.

Help bring Ukraine's children home and give them back the future that should never have been lost. To donate and learn more about the CUF, please visit .

About the Canada-Ukraine Foundation:

Established in 1995 at the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was formed in order to coordinate, develop, organize and deliver assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine. There will always be a need for an institution to monitor, provide & promote commercial, technical and humanitarian aid; to assess and evaluate projects; to foster cooperation and communication among aid providers; to assist in establishing priorities and developing projects that will maximize impact and cost effectiveness; and to act as a forum that brings together individuals and organizations from the community, private and public sectors, which are interested in providing assistance to Ukraine. CUF therefore was established as a national charitable foundation that would coordinate with Canadian organizations that have projects in Ukraine, as well as other projects in Canada.

About the Temerty Foundation:

Founded in 1997 by James and Louise Temerty, the Temerty Foundation is dedicated to advancing meaningful change across four key areas: healthcare, social inequality, climate, and Ukraine.

Over the years, the Foundation has provided support to educational and humanitarian initiatives in Canada, Ukraine, and around the world. It has made significant contributions including gifts to the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, Help Us Help Charity, the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, and the Holodomor Research and Education Consortium.

The Temerty Foundation and family have also made major gifts towards culture, mental health, and medical research and education, having donated to the University of Toronto's Faculty of Medicine – now proudly named the Temerty Faculty of Medicine – as well as organizations including the Royal Conservatory of Music, the Royal Ontario Museum, North York General Hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and The Hospital for Sick Children.

