Digital Pathology Market Comprehensive Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033 Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Pathology Market Outlook 2025-2033

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview The global digital pathology market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, and the urgent demand for more accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions. Digital pathology is a technology-driven discipline that involves the acquisition, management, sharing, and interpretation of pathology information in a digital environment. Unlike traditional glass slide-based microscopy, digital pathology enables virtual microscopy by converting glass slides into digital slides, which can be easily stored, accessed, shared, and analyzed on digital platforms. This transition has revolutionized diagnostic workflows, increased laboratory efficiency, and opened new avenues for collaboration, research, and education.

Download PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

Market Size and Growth Forecast The global digital pathology market was valued at approximately USD 0.65 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2025 to 2033. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to surpass USD 1.97 billion. The growth trajectory is supported by several factors including the rising incidence of cancer, growing need for faster and accurate diagnostic tools, and advancements in digital imaging technologies.

Key Market Drivers One of the primary factors propelling the market is the escalating prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases globally. These health challenges demand timely and precise diagnostics, which digital pathology efficiently facilitates. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into digital pathology systems is significantly enhancing diagnostic capabilities by enabling automated image analysis and predictive modeling.

Technological advancements such as robotic light microscopy, digital imaging, fiber optic communications, and whole slide imaging have further elevated the utility and performance of digital pathology platforms. Whole slide imaging, in particular, allows high-resolution scanning of entire pathology slides, providing detailed and zoomable images for comprehensive analysis.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type The digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. Human pathology holds the dominant market share, primarily due to the growing number of cancer-related studies and rising collaborations among research institutes, healthcare institutions, and diagnostic labs. Veterinary pathology, while a smaller segment, is gaining traction with increasing digitization in animal health diagnostics.

By Product The market comprises various products including devices, scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. Among these, the device segment-which includes slide scanners and management systems-holds the largest share. This is attributed to enhanced resolution and improved magnification capabilities, as well as technological innovations such as Z-axis scanning in whole slide imaging. Software solutions are also playing a vital role in image analysis, data management, and remote consultations.

By Application Key application areas of digital pathology include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, and education and training. Disease diagnosis remains the leading application due to the growing burden of chronic illnesses and the need for precision diagnostics. The role of digital pathology in enhancing interdepartmental communication and streamlining diagnostic workflows is significant. Drug discovery is another major application, particularly among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies utilizing digital platforms for toxicology testing and molecular profiling.

By End User End users in the digital pathology market include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and academic research institutes. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominate this segment due to the growing reliance on digital pathology for drug development, personalized medicine, and biopharmaceutical research. Hospitals are increasingly adopting digital pathology to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Academic and research institutions are also leveraging digital platforms for education and collaborative research.

Market Segments: Digital Pathology Market

Digital Pathology Market By Type,



Human Pathology Veterinary Pathology

Digital Pathology Market By Product,



Device

Scanners

Software

Communication Systems Storage Systems

Digital Pathology Market By Application,



Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Teleconsultation

Training Education

Digital Pathology Market By End User,



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Hospitals Academic Research Institutes

Digital Pathology Market By Region,



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East And Africa

Browse full Report -

Regional Insights The market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America leads the global digital pathology market with over 41% share in 2020. The region's dominance is underpinned by strong R&D investments, supportive government policies, early adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and the presence of leading market players. The U.S. has been at the forefront of digital pathology integration in clinical settings, further supported by favorable reimbursement frameworks and a growing emphasis on cancer screening programs.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing incidence of cancer, and the adoption of digital solutions in diagnostics are contributing to the region's rapid market expansion. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing increasing government and private sector initiatives to modernize pathology labs.

Europe holds a significant share of the market as well, benefiting from rising adoption of telemedicine, integration of digital platforms in healthcare systems, and strong presence of research institutions.

South America and Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing awareness and gradual adoption of digital pathology. These regions are anticipated to witness steady growth as healthcare systems evolve and digital technologies become more accessible.

Competitive Landscape The digital pathology market is highly competitive and features a number of key players employing various strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence. Leading companies include:



3DHISTECH

Hamamatsu Photonics

Leica Biosystems

Koninklijke Philips

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

XIFIN

Ventana Medical Systems

Visiopharm

Corista Huron Digital Pathology

These players are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion to cater to the growing demand. For instance, the introduction of affordable scanners aimed at private pathology practices is an emerging trend likely to democratize access to digital pathology solutions.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities Emerging trends in the digital pathology market include the increased integration of AI algorithms for image analysis, development of cloud-based solutions for slide storage and sharing, and the rise of hybrid models combining AI with human expertise. The growing need for remote diagnostics and teleconsultation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, making digital pathology an essential component of modern healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, the rising demand for personalized medicine and precision oncology is pushing pharmaceutical companies to invest more in digital pathology tools. As biobanking and molecular diagnostics gain momentum, digital platforms that can handle complex data and provide real-time insights are increasingly preferred.

Challenges and Risk Factors Despite strong growth potential, the market faces certain challenges. High initial setup costs, lack of standardization, data security concerns, and limited skilled professionals are among the key barriers to widespread adoption. Moreover, regulatory hurdles and concerns about digital slide image quality and diagnostic equivalency with traditional microscopy continue to pose risks.

Buy Now :

Recent Developments :

1. 3DHISTECH

3DHISTECH has been at the forefront of digital pathology innovations, introducing several advancements in 2024:



P480 2nd Generation Slide Scanner : In April 2024, 3DHISTECH launched the P480 2nd Gen, an upgraded version of its flagship slide scanner. This new model offers enhanced features, making it a vital tool for modern digitized laboratories.

3DView Software : The company introduced 3DView, a software application capable of preparing 3D reconstructions from 2D serial sections and displaying microCT images in 3D formats.

MDSAP Certification : In January 2024, 3DHISTECH achieved the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification for Canada and Australia, demonstrating compliance with ISO 13485 standards and expanding opportunities in these markets. Collaborations : The company partnered with Quantmetry to utilize its SimpleSlideInterface and collaborated with Epredia to open a Pathology Innovation Incubator aimed at accelerating advancements in cancer diagnostics.

2. Philips

Philips has made significant strides in digital pathology through strategic collaborations and technological advancements:



Collaboration with AWS : In March 2024, Philips expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale digital pathology solutions in the cloud. This partnership aims to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve productivity by integrating Philips' digital pathology expertise with AWS's scalable cloud solutions.

Partnership with French Hospitals : Philips partnered with Saint-Joseph Hospital and Marie-Lannelongue Hospital in France to integrate digital pathology into their enterprise imaging workflows. This integration allows care teams to access comprehensive diagnostic information, enhancing personalized cancer care. IntelliSite Pathology Solution 5.1 : Philips received 510(k) clearance for its IntelliSite Pathology Solution 5.1, signaling a significant advancement in digital pathology solutions.

3. Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems has introduced several innovations to enhance digital pathology workflows:



Aperio GT 450 Enhancements : In January 2025, Leica Biosystems unveiled significant enhancements to its Aperio GT 450 Digital Pathology Scanner, improving performance and reliability for digital pathology applications.

Partnership with Molecular Instruments : The company announced a partnership with Molecular Instruments to enable fully integrated RNA-ISH using the BOND RX and BOND RXm research staining systems, facilitating advanced molecular pathology research. HistoCore CHROMAX Workstation : Leica Biosystems launched the HistoCore CHROMAX Workstation in January 2025, advancing its staining and coverslipping portfolio to optimize laboratory workflows.

4. Visiopharm

Visiopharm has been active in developing AI-driven solutions for digital pathology:



End-to-End Digital Pathology Workflow : In collaboration with Agilent Technologies, Proscia, and Hamamatsu Photonics, Visiopharm announced a comprehensive end-to-end digital pathology solution at USCAP 2023. This solution integrates Visiopharm's AI-driven precision pathology software with Agilent's automated staining solutions and Hamamatsu's whole slide imaging systems. Expanded Distribution Agreement : Visiopharm and Agilent expanded their distribution agreement to include the US and Canada, broadening access to their integrated digital pathology solutions.

5. Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics has contributed to digital pathology advancements through strategic partnerships:



Partnership with Agilent : Hamamatsu partnered with Agilent Technologies to incorporate their NanoZoomer® Slide scanner systems into Agilent's end-to-end digital pathology solution. This collaboration aims to provide high-resolution digital data through high-speed scanning, enhancing diagnostic quality and efficiency. Comprehensive Digital Pathology Solution : As part of the collaboration with Agilent, Visiopharm, and Proscia, Hamamatsu's imaging systems play a crucial role in the open, scalable digital pathology workflow designed to accelerate breakthroughs in precision medicine.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (デジタル病理学市場), Korean (디지털 병리학 시장), Chinese (数字病理学市场), French (Marché de la pathologie numérique), German (Markt für digitale Pathologie), and Italian (Mercato della patologia digitale), etc.

Request Sample Pages : #request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

Pathology Devices Market

The pathology devices market is set to reach an estimated value of $15.6 billion in 2024. This sector is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected market value of approximately $27.2 billion by 2034, indicating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Clinical Digital Pathology Market

The global clinical digital pathology market is projected to reach approximately $6.2 billion in 2024, with expectations to grow significantly during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching around $13.5 billion. This reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 8.5%.

Laboratory Information Systems Market

The global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market is valued at approximately $3.5 billion, reflecting robust demand driven by the increasing need for efficient data management in laboratories. The projected market value is expected to reach about $6.2 billion by 2034, showcasing significant growth potential. This implies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.0% from 2025 to 2034.

Cellular Pathology Market

he cellular pathology market is projected to reach a value of approximately $23 billion in 2024, driven by increasing healthcare spending and advancements in diagnostic technology. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to expand significantly, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, potentially reaching around $56 billion by 2034.

Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $4.5 billion by 2034, fueled by advancements in technology and increasing adoption of AI solutions in healthcare settings. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 is anticipated to be around 15.1%.

AI-Based Digital Pathology Solutions Market

Global AI-Based Digital Pathology Solutions Market Size Was Estimated At USD 24.1 Billion In 2023 And Is Projected To Reach USD 34.9 Billion By 2032, At CAGR Of 8.60% (2024-2032)

Anatomic Pathology Market

The global anatomic pathology market is projected to reach USD 58.90 billion by 2029 from USD 32.58 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2029.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is expected to grow at 24% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1548.29 million by 2029 from USD 343.48 million in 2022.

Neurodiagnostics Market

The global neurodiagnostics market is expected to grow at 7.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.6 billion by 2028 from USD 6.1 billion in 2019.

CD160 ELISA Kit Market

The global neurodiagnostics market is expected to grow at 7.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.6 billion by 2028 from USD 6.1 billion in 2019.

Angiopoietin 2 ANG2 ELISA Kit Market

The global Angiopoietin 2 (ANG2) ELISA Kit market is anticipated to reach a valuation of approximately $210 million in 2024, with projections suggesting it may grow to around $415 million by 2034. This growth indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Pegylated Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor Market

The market for Pegylated Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF) is projected to reach approximately USD 4.1 billion in 2024, driven by increasing incidences of hematological malignancies and the rising demand for effective supportive care in cancer treatment. The market is expected to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching around USD 9 billion by the end of this forecast period.

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Types 16 18 Market

The global market for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, particularly those aimed at preventing types 16 and 18, is valued at approximately $3 billion. The market is projected to reach around $5 billion by 2034, reflecting heightened awareness of HPV-related health risks and increased vaccination initiatives worldwide.

Beta-Human Chorionic Gonadotropin HCG ELISA Test Kit Market

The Beta-Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) ELISA Test Kit market is anticipated to reach a value of approximately $450 million in 2024. This market is projected to grow significantly, with expected values of around $700 million by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test Kit Market

The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) test kit market is estimated to reach a value of approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for early pregnancy detection and fertility monitoring. The market is projected to grow significantly, with an anticipated value of around $3 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Calcitonin ELISA Test Kit Market

The global market for Calcitonin ELISA Test Kits is valued at approximately $150 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around $220 million by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. This results in a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Anti-parasite Products Market

The global anti-parasite products market is valued at approximately $12 billion, driven by increasing awareness of parasitic infections in both humans and animals. The market is projected to reach around $18 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

Human Serum Albumin Market

The global Human Serum Albumin (HSA) market is projected to reach approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand in therapeutic applications, especially for liver diseases, shock, and burns treatment. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.6%, potentially reaching USD 13.2 billion by 2034.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...