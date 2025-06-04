Pixalate's May 2025 Canada Publisher Rankings For Websites, Mobile And CTV Apps: 'Thescore - Sports News & Scores', 'The Roku Channel', And Bbc Among Top-Ranked For Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's May 2025 rankings, 'theScore - Sports News & Scores' (Apple App Store) and 'The Weather Network' (Google Play Store) ranked No. 1 among mobile apps; 'fuboTV' (Amazon Fire TV), 'The Roku Channel' (Roku), Xumo Play (Samsung Smart TV), 'BBC America (Apple TV) were top-ranked CTV apps; bbc.com ranked No. 1 for programmatic ad quality in Canada

London, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, has released the May 2025 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for Canada . This index evaluates websites, mobile apps across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and Connected TV (CTV) apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

The Publisher Trust Indexes represent a comprehensive approach to quality measurement and provide monthly rankings of the world's websites and apps, offering unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

In addition to the report for Canada , Pixalate has also released Publisher Trust Indexes for Brazil , the United States (U.S. ), the United Kingdom (UK ), Germany , Spain , the Netherlands , and Japan .

Canada Web PTI Rankings (May 2025)

Canada Mobile PTI Rankings (May 2025)

Apple App Store

theScoreZen WordFreeCell Solitaire

Google Play Store

The Weather Networkdiscovery+TextNow

Canada Connected TV PTI Rankings (May 2025)

Roku

The Roku ChannelTubiCourt TV

Samsung Smart TV

Xumo PlayWeather NationfuboTV

Amazon Fire TV

Fubo: Watch LiveThe Weather ChannelFOX Sports

Apple TV

BBC AmericaMLBHGTV GO

Download the full rankings here .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 35 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 14+ million websites, Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores in May 2025 to compile the global Publisher Trust Indexes.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate's methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology

Download the Publisher Trust Index Reports



Canada

Brazil

U.S .

UK

Germany

Spain

Netherlands Japan

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

DISCLAIMER

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps, website domains and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC ,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC ,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

