Sketch Development And Atlassian Community Events Host Atlassian Team '25 Unpacked

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atlassian Community Events recaps the latest product announcements and other news at Sketch Development Services, a software development company in St. Louis.

- Calvin Horrell, General Manager, SketchST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sketch Development Services , a software development company and Atlassian Partner in St. Louis, MO, hosted an event with Atlassian Community Events this week. The event, Team '25 Unpacked, served as an opportunity for local Atlassian administrators and experts to debrief after the Atlassian Team '25 conference in Anaheim, CA.“As new Atlassian Partners going to our first Atlassian Team event this year, it's great to see such an active, interested, informed local community that's happy to debrief their experience and share learnings,” says Calvin Horrell, General Manager at Sketch.“Having an engaged community is a great way to stay up with the new advancements Atlassian is making."Kristen Riddle, Founder of Allinovate, an Atlassian consulting and managed services firm, echoes Horrell's sentiment about the strength of this community.“Team '25 reminded me that the real power of Atlassian isn't just in the tools, it's in the people building smarter ways to work together,” she adds.The event followed the Lean Coffee format using the free tool LeanCafe , allowing all participants a chance to speak. Key topics included the agentic AI Atlassian has added to the core of its platform, cloud hosting, UX updates, and other recent pivots.James Nippert, Principal Consultant at Sketch, highlights the platform's increasing adaptability for enterprise workflows:“The move from products back to apps that they announced at Team25 this year should help them go wall to wall with any enterprise client. It makes the Atlassian platform that much more modular and able to integrate with the client's other enterprise apps.”Atlassian Community Events will continue to provide an educational venue for all things Atlassian.Tom Crespi, Leader of Atlassian Community Events - St. Louis, is excited about the future of the St. Louis chapter:“It's great because we've been doing this for 12 years, and we're able to keep evolving. Keeping things fresh makes these events valuable to people, whether they're here for the first time or the 30th. If you're a power user, an admin, or anyone who uses Atlassian products, we invite you to come join us.”###Sketch Development Services is a software consultancy in St. Louis, Missouri. The firm provides AI-infused custom software development, management consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud services. Sketch's software consulting clients include multiple members of the Fortune 500, along with SMBs and startups.

