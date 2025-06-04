OPIC Technologies Leads Spatial Livestreaming Frontier With 3D Wildlife Viewing Experiences

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

Live, immersive safaris bring global audiences closer to nature than ever before

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the leader in spatial livestreaming , is redefining how people experience wildlife by delivering safaris and nature expeditions in live 3D. Through stereoscopic livestreams, viewers can now feel like they are on the ground with lions, elephants, and rhinos-without ever leaving home.

“Nature deserves to be experienced, not just watched,” said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies.“Spatial livestreaming allows people to witness the raw beauty of wildlife in real time and in full dimension, as if they were right there on the plains of Africa.”

By combining live video with depth-based imaging, OPIC's technology creates an immersive sense of presence for viewers tuning in from VR headsets. Whether it's a sunrise trek across the Serengeti or an elephant herd passing through a watering hole, the moment is not just seen-it's felt.

“Conventional broadcasts flatten the experience. Spatial livestreaming opens a window into nature that surrounds you, engages you, and connects you to the environment in a more intimate way,” Douglas explained.

The innovation holds promise for ecotourism, conservation awareness, and education. Schools can now take virtual field trips through rainforests and savannas, while conservationists can reach global audiences with live feeds that showcase wildlife behavior and natural habitats in true-to-life depth.

“We see this as a powerful tool for storytelling and conservation,” said Douglas.“By bringing the wild into people's lives in a vivid and immediate way, we can foster appreciation, empathy, and a stronger commitment to protecting these ecosystems.”

With demand growing for more meaningful and experiential content, OPIC is working with partners in travel, wildlife conservation, and broadcasting to expand access to spatial livestream safaris in the months ahead.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is a Orlando based technology company specializing in 3D innovation. OPIC provides tools and platforms that enable real-time, depth-rich experiences for audiences. From creators and educators to environmental groups and broadcasters, OPIC empowers a more lifelike way to connect, explore, and share the world.



