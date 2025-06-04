Tier4 Group Expands Support Of Women In Technology (WIT) As Strategic Partner To Help Shape The Future Of Tech Talent

Tier4 Group Named a Strategic Partner for Women in Technology (WIT)

Tier4 Group expands its support of Women in Technology (WIT) by becoming a Strategic Partner, further cultivating a connected community of women in technology.

- Betsy Robinson, CEO, Tier4 GroupATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women in Technology (WIT) proudly welcomes Tier4 Group , the 2025 Presenting Sponsor for all WIT Forums and Socials, as a Strategic Partner. This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to cultivating a robust and connected community of women in technology while highlighting Tier4 Group's dedication to supporting meaningful career pathways for women and strengthening the tech talent pipeline across industries.As a Strategic Partner, Tier4 Group will continue to engage deeply with WIT's programs and initiatives, spanning over 60 annual events and digital platforms that connect women to career opportunities, mentorship, and professional development. The collaboration will also offer Tier4 Group premium brand visibility, access to exclusive events, and direct engagement with WIT's thriving network of professionals and students.“This expanded partnership with WIT is a natural extension of our mission to empower individuals and organizations to succeed through talent,” said Betsy Robinson , CEO of Tier4 Group and President of the WIT Board.“We're honored to support a community that's shaping the future of technology and innovation.”About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology and professional recruitment firm connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Tier4 Group has also received multiple honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, including five straight Pacesetter Awards and recognition as one of Georgia's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit .About Women in Technology (WIT)Women in Technology (WIT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to expanding a vibrant community that connects talented women to each other, to exciting career opportunities, and to the companies that need them to help shape the future. Through education, exposure, and experience, WIT ensures that women and girls have the confidence, connections, and support they need to thrive in technology careers across industries.

