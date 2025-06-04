Ridley Consulting Group Unveils Holistic Performance Systemtm - A Bold New Approach To Drive Healthier, High-Impact Teams
Early adopters see significant increases in employee engagement, trust, ownership, collaboration and innovation, leading to improvement in key talent retention and customer experience tied to a healthier internal culture.
Created by Beth Ridley, former Fortune 100 executive and CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, the Holistic Performance SystemTM solves the challenge of delivering results without burning people out with a cost-effective and scalable way to strengthen the cultural habits that drive motivation and resilience.
The Holistic Performance SystemTM is built on an evidence-based framework designed to foster thriving, high-performance cultures. It focuses on four key modules: Commitment, Connection, Comfort (psychological safety), and Contribution.
Each module delivers practical tools, learning, and measurable impact-scalable to meet your needs and budget.
“We're making culture transformation not just possible, but practical-no matter the size of the organization,” said Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group.“The Holistic Performance SystemTM turns belonging and wellbeing into real business drivers.”
At the heart of the leader toolkit is an AI-enabled Digital Mind of Beth Ridley, powered by Delphi . Leaders now have 24/7 access to Beth's proven playbooks, workshops, and tools-on demand, when and where they need them.
"Creating a platform that captures how people think and making that knowledge accessible to others is a game changer." said Dara Ladjevardian, co-founder and CEO of Delphi.“Delphi allows you to create a version of your mind where people can interact with your thoughts interactively, anytime and anywhere.”
To ensure measurable impact, Ridley Consulting Group has partnered with Engage 360, a next-gen analytics platform that tracks real-time progress across key performance and culture indicators.
“At its core, the Holistic Performance SystemTM empowers people to thrive,” said Amy McClure, Engagement Consultant at Engage360.“Our analytics prove its impact and help organizations sustain lasting, cultural transformation.”
Ridley Consulting Group is a leader in workplace culture transformation, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their people through innovative, evidence-based solutions. CEO Beth Ridley is a recognized expert in leadership and positive psychology with a track record of driving meaningful change for Fortune 500 companies and startups alike.
