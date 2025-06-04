Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With 1,100 Kg Of Underwater Explosives

The Ukrainian Security Service has confirmed carrying out a special operation targeting the underwater foundations of the Crimean Bridge using explosives. According to the agency, 1,100 kilograms of explosives were employed in the attack on June 3, damaging the bridge's underwater supports.

The Crimean Bridge serves as a vital communication link between Russia and Crimea, and it has been used for transporting military supplies during the ongoing conflict. It is regarded as a critical route for Russian military operations into Ukrainian territory.

Russian authorities have temporarily halted traffic on the bridge, but after conducting engineering assessments, they have reopened the route for vehicles. The Russian government claims that the damage was contained and that the bridge remains functional.

In recent months, the Crimean Bridge has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces, making it one of the most vulnerable points for Russia in the current war. Ukrainian forces have used various methods, including drones and underwater attacks, to strike at this strategic infrastructure.

Despite Russia's extensive security measures to safeguard the bridge, Ukraine has demonstrated continued success in penetrating its defenses. The targeted attack highlights the ongoing strategic importance of the bridge in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The operation underscores Ukraine's determination to disrupt Russia's logistics and military supply lines. Given the bridge's significance, such attacks are likely to continue as part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russia's control over Crimea. The bridge's vulnerability is a reminder of the high stakes in the ongoing conflict, with infrastructure being key to both sides' military operations.

