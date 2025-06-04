Now The Hard Part: Lee Jae-Myung And S Korea's Quest For Balance

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article was originally published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.

When Lee Jae-myung last ran for the South Korean presidency in 2022 he campaigned for balance in Seoul's foreign relations. At a time when the Biden administration pushed for not just closer bilateral but trilateral cooperation with Japan on the security issues of the day and Lee found himself in a tight contest with a conservative candidate happy to accede to Biden's wishes, this meant stressing an open hand to China and a willingness to say no to the United States.

Three years later, Korea has just finished a snap election following an aborted martial law declaration and impeachment process. Lee, in his now-successful campaign to win the presidency again, stressed balance.

However, the circumstances around him and around the Korean Peninsula have shifted starkly – as has the meaning of“balance.” Instead of a Biden administration eager to deepen cooperation with Seoul at all levels, Lee will have a counterpart in Washington who demands to see results in keeping with the US administration's goals.

And while the US administration clearly does have its eyes on the Indo-Pacific and seeks to contain China's ambitions there, US-Korea ties have not flourished during Seoul's leadership vacuum over the past several months.

Supporters of the alliance have been holding their breath to see how Korea's next president will gel with President Donald Trump on a personal level. Most recently, rumors of a US troop drawdown have set off fears of a decreased US commitment to South Korea, especially regarding the deterrence of North Korea.

It is in light of these developments that some of Lee's recent remarks, including his praise of Trump's dealmaking skill and of the role of US Forces Korea in ensuring regional stability should be read.

While such remarks may have surprised those who remember the foreign policy planks of Lee's last campaign for the presidency, they make sense under current conditions:



North Korea remains a looming and unpredictable security threat.

China – with its ambitions of regional hegemony – hovers over all, and not everyone in Washington is convinced of Seoul's indispensability. Whatever else is true of Lee, he seemingly recognizes that balance will not be achieved if the US role diminishes and China's grows unabated.

Furthermore, Lee's previous stances on China, the US, Japan and other foreign policy matters , when coupled with his domestic policy proposals – such as supporting a universal basic income during the 2022 campaign – suggested that he would govern firmly from the left.