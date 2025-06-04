In National Advertising Division Challenge, Bayview Pharmacy Voluntarily Discontinues Claims For Its Compounded Semaglutide

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, June 4, 2025 – BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division reviewed a challenge brought by Novo Nordisk Inc. regarding express and implied advertising claims made by Bayview Pharmacy Inc. for its compounded semaglutide products.

Novo Nordisk is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in diabetes care, including insulin and related products, as well as other chronic conditions including obesity, rare diseases, and cardiovascular conditions. Novo Nordisk is the sole manufacturer of the only FDA-approved semaglutide medicines: Ozempic® and Wegovy®. Bayview, a compounding pharmacy, marketed five concentrations of compounded semaglutide product for sublingual application for blood-sugar control and weight loss on its website.

Novo Nordisk argued that Bayview's advertising conveyed misleading messages, including that its compounded“semaglutide” sublingual suspensions are Ozempic® and/or is the same as a generic version of Ozempic®. In addition, Novo Nordisk argued that Bayview makes several misleading superiority claims about the bioavailability of its compounded semaglutide sublingual suspension.

During the inquiry, Bayview informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Bayview stated it“will comply with NAD's recommendations” and that it“appreciates NAD's guidance.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and create fair competition for business.