Kashmir's Girdawari Shift Leaves Farmers In The Dark

By Mohammad Amin Mir

For generations, farmers in Kashmir knew when girdawari season came around.

A patwari would show up, usually with a notebook, sometimes with a helper, and walk the fields. They'd stop to ask questions, examine crops, check the irrigation source, and note who was cultivating what piece of land.

It was routine, but also reassuring. It meant their work was seen, and their rights were recorded.

Today, that ritual has mostly disappeared.

Instead of walking the land, many patwaris now complete the girdawari - the official crop and land possession record - from their office desks. They rarely visit the fields. They often don't talk to the cultivators. They fill in the forms anyway.

This change may sound like a small bureaucratic tweak. But on the ground, it's turning into a crisis.

Why does this matter? Because girdawari isn't just paperwork. It's the foundation for crop insurance, disaster relief, tenancy proof, and even court decisions. It defines who owns or occupies which piece of land, and what they're doing with it.

If those records are wrong, everything else built on them becomes shaky.

In South Kashmir, many farmers say they're not even told when girdawari happens. They find out something went wrong only later - when they're denied relief after a flood, or when someone else claims rights over their land.

“I've cultivated this plot for 30 years,” said a farmer from Anantnag.“But when I applied for insurance under the PM scheme, they told me someone else is listed in the girdawari. I don't even know who that person is.”

These aren't isolated stories. They reflect a system under strain.

Part of the problem is that patwaris now juggle dozens of non-revenue tasks. From election duties to certificate verifications, their calendars are packed. On top of that, some halqas - the local land record units - have no full-time patwari at all. Others have one for multiple villages. There's little time left for the slow, seasonal work of walking fields.

The push to digitize land records was supposed to modernize the revenue system. But in practice, it's pulled patwaris deeper into their offices - where they now spend hours scanning, uploading, and editing records. Fieldwork suffers.

Oversight has also weakened. Earlier, girdawars and naib tehsildars used to verify entries by physically checking fields. Now, few such inspections take place. There are almost no consequences if a patwari skips field visits altogether.

And the consequences are piling up.

In some cases, encroachers get their names inserted into the record. Over time, those entries can help them claim legal possession. In other cases, rightful owners - especially those living outside the village - are left out. They have no idea their names are missing until it's too late.

During natural disasters, government relief sometimes ends up in the wrong hands, because the official record doesn't match the ground reality. Legal disputes multiply. Courts get flooded with cases of conflicting claims - both backed by separate girdawari entries.

Even mutations, the official process of changing land ownership, become questionable if the underlying girdawari is based on guesswork.

Can this be fixed?

Yes, but not without effort. Field-based girdawari must return. It should be a legal requirement, with penalties for skipping it. Simple mobile apps can help patwaris upload geo-tagged crop photos during field visits. Notices about girdawari timing should be announced in every village, and a portion of entries must be cross-checked by revenue inspectors.

Farmers deserve to be seen and heard. Their fields aren't just patches of soil; they're the foundation of their identity and livelihood. When that connection is severed - when records are made without walking the land - the system stops working for them.

The patwari is not just a clerk with a pen. He's the state's witness to the truth on the ground. If he never leaves his desk, then the system stops seeing. And when the system stops seeing, people lose trust.

Maybe it starts with something simple. Let the patwari walk again. Let the cultivator speak. Let the record reflect the truth in the fields - not the comfort of the office.

Mohammad Amin Mir is a legal researcher and writer based in Kashmir, specializing in land and revenue laws.