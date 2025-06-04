AISIX Solutions Inc.'S Predictive Wildfire Modeling Validated Amidst 2025 Canadian Wildfire Crisis

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) -, (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("" or "the"), a wildfire data and analytics solutions provider, announces that its wildfire modeling has been validated by the wildfire activity across Canada in 2025. The company's Top 10 Canadian Small Population Centres at Risk of Wildfires and Top Ten Small Ontario Municipalities at Risk of Wildfires reports, both published in Q1 2025, had identified several small population centers at heightened risk, some of which are now experiencing severe wildfire impacts.

The 2025 wildfire season is tragically validating the accuracy and importance of AISIX's wildfire data. So far in 2025, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, over 2 million hectares have burned across Canada , and according to the Associated Press, more than 25,000 residents have been evacuated from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Our wildfire risk assessments identified 3 of the very regions now experiencing devastating fires including Fort Smith, Swan Hills, and Kenora.

"The fires we are currently seeing in communities highlighted in AISIX's reports underscore the urgent need for proactive risk management and the value that wildfire intelligence can deliver to governments, industry, and communities alike.", said Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer , AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX's wildfire modeling, developed using an enhanced BurnP3+ framework, integrates machine learning, physical-based modeling, and climate projections to simulate wildfire behavior across Canada. This approach has enabled the identification of high-risk areas, under current and future climate conditions.

In February 2025, AISIX secured a contract with the Climate Risk division of an S&P 500 company to provide wildfire modeling data, focusing initially on Alberta before expanding nationally. The company's Wildfire 3.0 data continues to support stakeholders in understanding wildfire behaviour across Canada.

AISIX Solutions' Wildfire 3.0 data is delivering actionable intelligence when it is needed most. As wildfire seasons grow in length and intensity, organizations can no longer rely on historical data alone. Governments, insurers, industry partners, and infrastructure operators are invited to request a demo today to learn how to integrate Wildfire 3.0 's predictive modeling into their risk mitigation, emergency response, and climate resilience strategies.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and how we can support your wildfire risk management objectives, please visit or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/aisixsolutionsinc .

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.