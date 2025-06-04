Premium Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Shareholders' Meeting Officer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) -" or the "") is pleased to report on the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "") of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. All proposed resolutions, as described in the notice of meeting and management information circular of the Company dated April 28, 2025, were approved by shareholders.

Shareholders re-elected Paul Martin (Chairman), André van Niekerk, Chris Leavy, James Gowans, Jason LeBlanc, Mark Christensen, Morgan Lekstrom and Norman MacDonald as directors of the Company, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. MNP LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders approved: (i) the continuance of the Company from Ontario to British Columbia; (ii) the change of name of the Company; (iii) the consolidation of the Company's common shares by a ratio on a basis of up to 20:1; and (iv) the Company's adoption of a new omnibus equity incentive plan.

Following the Meeting, the board of directors appointed Lindsey Le Ho as the Company's Corporate Secretary. Mrs. Ho had assumed the role effective April 9, 2025, following the resignation of Timothy Moran as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Moran continued to serve as Chief Legal Officer until his resignation following the Meeting.

The Company's senior leadership team now comprises Morgan Lekstrom (Chief Executive Officer), Peter Rawlins (Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer), Brett MacKay (Vice President, Finance), Lindsey Le Ho (Corporate Secretary), and Sharon Taylor (Vice President, Exploration). Sean Whiteford continues as President of Premium Resources International Ltd., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary that holds its interests in Botswana.

About Premium Resources Ltd.

PREM is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing copper, nickel and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.

PREM is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. Our skilled team has worked on over 100 projects collectively, accumulating over 400 years of resource discoveries, mine development and mine re-engineering experience on projects like the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. PREM's senior team members have on average more than 20 years of experience in every single aspect of mine discovery and development, from geology to operations.