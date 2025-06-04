EQUATOR Beverage Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
First quarter gross profit of $320,743, up 19% year over year
Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB: MOJO), maker of MOJO Energy and MOJO Coconut Water premium lifestyle functional beverages today reported record first quarter 2025 financial results.
Glenn Simpson, Chairman & CEO of EQUATOR Beverage Company, said "EQUATOR Beverage had its highest first quarter revenue. Driving revenue was a gain in shelf space and new points of sale. The $320,743 first quarter gross profit reflects a balanced and disciplined approach to growth."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2025
Revenue for the first quarter increased 28% to $817,748 compared to $640,653 for the prior-year, driven primarily by grocery store shelf space increases and online sales. We saw sustaining consumer demand growth, and overall channel growth. Same stores growth was also up year over year. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 increased to $320,743 compared to $270,583 for the prior-year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 39% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
This marks the fifth quarter of consecutive revenue growth year over year.
The trailing 2025 12-month revenue was $3,424,008 compared to $2,413,292 for the same period last year.
For April and May 2025, revenue was $781,132, up 35% from the same period last year.
During the second quarter of 2025, EQUATOR Beverage Company repurchased 150,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.
The company has repurchased a total of 1,868,934 shares and remains committed to continuing its buyback program until the stock price accurately reflects the company's strong performance and long-term value.
