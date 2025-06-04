Second Day Of 30Th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum Underway
The second day of the 30th anniversary Baku Energy Forum has officially begun in Baku.
As Azernews reports, the forum is being held as part of the 30th Baku Energy Week.
The Energy Week also includes the 30th anniversary edition of the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power.
This year's Baku Energy Week brings together 267 companies from 39 countries. The geographic range of participants spans the entire energy landscape - from Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Africa.
