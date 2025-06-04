Azerbaijan Accelerates Progress Toward Ambitious Climate Goals
Azerbaijan is making rapid strides toward achieving its ambitious climate targets.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Anton Kosach, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, during his speech at the Baku Energy Forum.
Kosach praised Azerbaijan's firm commitment to developing green energy and advancing its climate agenda, stating,“I'm proud to be part of this important discussion. We're witnessing significant progress and bold ambitions in the goals that have been set and the steps taken to achieve them.”
He emphasised the pivotal role of innovation, particularly artificial intelligence, in driving the energy transition.
"In a short period, several products have been brought to market, including advanced AI-based management systems for monitoring methane emissions. Additionally, projects involving the use of ionic liquids and energy storage technologies are being developed. These systems are being modelled at the Caspian Institute of Artificial Intelligence," Kosach noted.
He also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's initiatives within the framework of COP29, especially the development of the “Green Energy Corridor” and export projects aimed at supporting Europe's sustainable energy supply.
