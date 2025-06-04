Azerbaijan And Cambodia Explore Cooperation Prospects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A videoconference meeting has been held with the participation of representatives of the mutual friendship groups of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Cambodia, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend .

At the online meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani parliament working group on interparliamentary relations with Cambodia, Shahin Seyidzade, addressed the participants, welcomed them, and spoke about the prospects and existing potential of cooperation between our countries.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani parliament attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Cambodian parliament, especially noting the role of friendship groups in deepening relations, and shared his views on the development of cooperation in this area.

The Chairman of the Cambodia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Suos Yara, made a speech and expressed Cambodia's interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields, including at the level of legislative bodies.

The official noted that close contacts between the interparliamentary friendship groups play an important role in strengthening relations.

Then, the sides exchanged views on the current state of interparliamentary relations, development prospects, and other issues of mutual interest.

The online meeting was attended by members of the Azerbaijani parliament' working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Cambodia, Konul Nurullayeva, Sabina Khasayeva, Cambodian parliamentarians, and other officials.