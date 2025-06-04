Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Its Citizens Making Their Way Home From Syria
Initially, the geolocation, demographic profile, and national
affiliation of the repatriates were ascertained.
Delegates from the pertinent governmental entities tasked with the repatriation of Azerbaijani nationals from Iraq and Syria were dispatched to Türkiye, where the preliminary medical and psychological assessments of the repatriates were conducted.
Through the strategic facilitation executed by the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Türkiye, nationals of Azerbaijan were duly issued repatriation certificates and air travel documentation for their transit back to Azerbaijan.
Strategic initiatives are slated for deployment to facilitate
the social rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates into the
societal framework.
The Azerbaijani government is poised to implement requisite protocols for the repatriation of its nationals who have been adversely affected by armed conflicts abroad.
