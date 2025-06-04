Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Its Citizens Making Their Way Home From Syria

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 13 citizens of Azerbaijan who left Syria were repatriated to Azerbaijan as a result of the phased and coordinated measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan on June 3, 2025, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Initially, the geolocation, demographic profile, and national affiliation of the repatriates were ascertained.



Delegates from the pertinent governmental entities tasked with the repatriation of Azerbaijani nationals from Iraq and Syria were dispatched to Türkiye, where the preliminary medical and psychological assessments of the repatriates were conducted.



Through the strategic facilitation executed by the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Türkiye, nationals of Azerbaijan were duly issued repatriation certificates and air travel documentation for their transit back to Azerbaijan.

Strategic initiatives are slated for deployment to facilitate the social rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates into the societal framework.



The Azerbaijani government is poised to implement requisite protocols for the repatriation of its nationals who have been adversely affected by armed conflicts abroad.