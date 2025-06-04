Belgium Points To Promising Avenues For Strategic Cooperation With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belgium, Julien de Fraipont, on June 4, a source in the parliament told Trend .

Welcoming the ambassador, Gafarova wished him success in his diplomatic tenure in our country.

The fine opportunities to further the development of the Azerbaijani-Belgian relations were mentioned during the meeting.

Gafarova recalled the visit of the Prime Minister of Belgium to Azerbaijan for the COP29 and his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev last year.

She underlined the preparedness of the Azerbaijani Parliament to bolster ties with the Parliament of Belgium and remembered the meetings with the former Heads of Belgian Parliament.

The speaker added that reciprocal visits and dialogue provided for the deepening of the relations and the expansion of mutual information-sharing.

She also underscored the significance of such matters of the work done by the Friendship Groups.

The ambassador emphasized that he has witnessed the hospitality of our nation since the start of his work in our country.

He stressed the importance of the Prime Minister's visit to our country during the COP29, both in terms of his attendance at the notable international event and for a discussion of the bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

The diplomat spoke of the existing sound options to develop our countries' co-operation in such areas as economic affairs, transport, logistics, and maritime navigation.

Touching also upon the considerable role of our country in maintaining the energy security of Europe, he voiced support for a greater profundity of the dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Furthermore, Gafarova informed the ambassador of the current state of affairs in the region, the enormous work Azerbaijan is doing to rebuild the de-occupied territories, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mine problem, and other topics.