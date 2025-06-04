Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Departs For Spain At Start Of Working Visit To Europe


2025-06-04 10:05:59
Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday departed for Spain at the start of a working visit to Europe that will include stops in the United Kingdom and France.
In Madrid, His Majesty will hold separate meetings with King Felipe VI of Spain, and Prime Minister Pedro S?nchez.
At the next stop, the King is due to meet with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London.
In Nice, France, His Majesty will hold meetings with France President Emmanuel Macron, and a number of leaders and officials from several countries, on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference.
His Royal Highness Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

