403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Unveils Advanced OT Floor At Susheel Eye Care
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Nashik, 4th June 2025: In a significant milestone for eye care services in Maharashtra, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis today inaugurated the new state-of-the-art operation theatre (OT) floor at Susheel Eye Care, a unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, College Road, Nashik. The event also marked the first anniversary of the hospital's successful operations in the region, reinforcing its commitment to providing world-class eye care to the people of Nashik and surrounding districts.
The newly launched OT floor is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to deliver advanced ophthalmic surgeries, including cataract, retina, cornea, glaucoma, and refractive procedures.
Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Sharad Patil, Head – Clinical Services, Susheel Eye Care, a unit of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital said, "The launch of our new OT floor marks a significant milestone in our journey to meet the growing demand for quality eye care in Nashik. This facility enhances our ability to deliver world-class surgical outcomes with even greater precision and efficiency. Over the past year, our hospital has touched thousands of lives, and with this expansion, we are better equipped than ever to provide the full spectrum of advanced ophthalmic services to our community."
Mr. Rahul Agarwal, COO, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, stated, "Maharashtra is a key focus market for us, and we are deeply honoured to have the Hon'ble Chief Minister grace this landmark occasion. In just one year, our new branch in Nashik branch has also become a Key and trusted eye care destination. This new OT floor is a testament to our continued investment in clinical excellence and infrastructure in the region."
The event was attended by senior officials, medical professionals, and members of the community, underscoring the importance of accessible and advanced eye care services in Maharashtra.
About Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital:
Dr Agarwals Health Care Limited is a renowned and trusted name in the eye care industry, with a rich legacy of excellence in patient care. With an extensive operational history, the hospital is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its patients throughout their eye treatment journey. Dr Agarwal's Health Care operates a network of over 230+ facilities across 14 states and 4 Union Territories in India, as well as 16 facilities across nine countries in Africa. The organization offers a comprehensive range of eye care services, including cataract and refractive surgeries, consultations, diagnoses, and non-surgical treatments. Additionally, Dr Agarwals Health Care provides optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and pharmaceutical products related to eye care.
About Susheel Eye Care, Nashik
Susheel Eye Care, a unit of Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, is a leading eye care institution in Nashik known for its excellence in clinical outcomes and patient care. With two modern centers in Nashik, the hospital offers a full spectrum of advanced ophthalmic services, including cataract surgery, corneal transplants, LASIK, glaucoma treatment, and more.
Led by renowned ophthalmologists Dr. Sharad Patil and Dr. Susheel Patil, Susheel Eye Care is committed to delivering world-class eye care through cutting-edge technology and a compassionate approach. It continues to be a trusted name in vision care for the people of Nashik and surrounding regions.
The newly launched OT floor is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to deliver advanced ophthalmic surgeries, including cataract, retina, cornea, glaucoma, and refractive procedures.
Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Sharad Patil, Head – Clinical Services, Susheel Eye Care, a unit of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital said, "The launch of our new OT floor marks a significant milestone in our journey to meet the growing demand for quality eye care in Nashik. This facility enhances our ability to deliver world-class surgical outcomes with even greater precision and efficiency. Over the past year, our hospital has touched thousands of lives, and with this expansion, we are better equipped than ever to provide the full spectrum of advanced ophthalmic services to our community."
Mr. Rahul Agarwal, COO, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, stated, "Maharashtra is a key focus market for us, and we are deeply honoured to have the Hon'ble Chief Minister grace this landmark occasion. In just one year, our new branch in Nashik branch has also become a Key and trusted eye care destination. This new OT floor is a testament to our continued investment in clinical excellence and infrastructure in the region."
The event was attended by senior officials, medical professionals, and members of the community, underscoring the importance of accessible and advanced eye care services in Maharashtra.
About Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital:
Dr Agarwals Health Care Limited is a renowned and trusted name in the eye care industry, with a rich legacy of excellence in patient care. With an extensive operational history, the hospital is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its patients throughout their eye treatment journey. Dr Agarwal's Health Care operates a network of over 230+ facilities across 14 states and 4 Union Territories in India, as well as 16 facilities across nine countries in Africa. The organization offers a comprehensive range of eye care services, including cataract and refractive surgeries, consultations, diagnoses, and non-surgical treatments. Additionally, Dr Agarwals Health Care provides optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and pharmaceutical products related to eye care.
About Susheel Eye Care, Nashik
Susheel Eye Care, a unit of Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, is a leading eye care institution in Nashik known for its excellence in clinical outcomes and patient care. With two modern centers in Nashik, the hospital offers a full spectrum of advanced ophthalmic services, including cataract surgery, corneal transplants, LASIK, glaucoma treatment, and more.
Led by renowned ophthalmologists Dr. Sharad Patil and Dr. Susheel Patil, Susheel Eye Care is committed to delivering world-class eye care through cutting-edge technology and a compassionate approach. It continues to be a trusted name in vision care for the people of Nashik and surrounding regions.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment