Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Greetings From Iran Pres.

Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Greetings From Iran Pres.


2025-06-04 10:04:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received a call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on Eid Al-Adha.
During the phone conversation, the Iranian president wished His Highness the Amir good health and the State of Kuwait further development and prosperity under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership.
His Highness the Amir, in turn, thanked the Iranian president for this good gesture, congratulated him on this happy occasion, and wished him wellness and his friendly country more progress and prosperity. (end)
mt


MENAFN04062025000071011013ID1109636552

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search