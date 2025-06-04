403
Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Greetings From Iran Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received a call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on Eid Al-Adha.
During the phone conversation, the Iranian president wished His Highness the Amir good health and the State of Kuwait further development and prosperity under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership.
His Highness the Amir, in turn, thanked the Iranian president for this good gesture, congratulated him on this happy occasion, and wished him wellness and his friendly country more progress and prosperity. (end)
