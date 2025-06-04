403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Army, KFF Hold Exercise To Enhance Emergency Response Readiness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Army announced on Wednesday that it carried out a joint field exercise in collaboration with the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) to improve field coordination among participating agencies.
The joint exercise was held at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, said the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army in a press release.
The exercise aims to improve techniques used in dealing with emergency situations in accordance with the highest safety and response standards, it added.
The exercise is part of the cooperation protocol signed between the KFF and the Kuwaiti Army, which aims to establish joint work under a single national umbrella to achieve the state's vision of enhancing integration between military and civilian entities.
The release added that a number of ministries and institutions participated in the exercise. (end)
ajr
The joint exercise was held at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, said the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army in a press release.
The exercise aims to improve techniques used in dealing with emergency situations in accordance with the highest safety and response standards, it added.
The exercise is part of the cooperation protocol signed between the KFF and the Kuwaiti Army, which aims to establish joint work under a single national umbrella to achieve the state's vision of enhancing integration between military and civilian entities.
The release added that a number of ministries and institutions participated in the exercise. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment