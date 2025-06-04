Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Army, KFF Hold Exercise To Enhance Emergency Response Readiness

2025-06-04 10:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Army announced on Wednesday that it carried out a joint field exercise in collaboration with the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) to improve field coordination among participating agencies.
The joint exercise was held at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, said the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army in a press release.
The exercise aims to improve techniques used in dealing with emergency situations in accordance with the highest safety and response standards, it added.
The exercise is part of the cooperation protocol signed between the KFF and the Kuwaiti Army, which aims to establish joint work under a single national umbrella to achieve the state's vision of enhancing integration between military and civilian entities.
The release added that a number of ministries and institutions participated in the exercise. (end)
