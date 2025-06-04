403
Kuwait Defense Minister Sends Eid Al-Adha Greetings To Political Leaders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah extended his warmest greetings on Wednesday to the nation's political leaders ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.
Expressing his well wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in addition to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti defense minister wished the nation continued development and prosperity, according to a statement.
Vowing to do his "utmost" to protect the nation's "security and stability," the minister wished Kuwait's political leaders health and success as they continue to oversee national development, ultimately ensuring that such growth remains on an upward trajectory under their leadership. (end)
