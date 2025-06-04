403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Commission Proposes Unified European Way Forward For Ukrainian Refugees
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 4 (KUNA) -- The European Commission (EU) proposed Wednesday a unified plan forward for Ukrainian refugees to ensure their stable situation and continued legal protection, while preparing for the eventual phasing out of the temporary protection mechanism once conditions in Ukraine allow.
In a statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that the EU has provided protection since 2022 to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian war, and that it will continue to do so, adding that the goal is to pave the way for the refugees to return home once it is safe.
In light of the ongoing war and instability in Ukraine, the Commission proposed extending the current temporary protection regime for an additional year, until March 4, 2027, it said.
The extension aims to provide legal certainty for both refugees and member states, ensuring the continued application of uniform protection standards across the EU, while clarifying that applying for separate asylum is neither necessary nor required for those under temporary protection, it added.
The Commission also called on member states to prepare for a transition from temporary protection to more stable legal statuses, through a recommendation that will be submitted to the EU Council.
The plan includes support for individuals who have integrated into their host communities through work, education, or language acquisition, enabling them to obtain long-term residence permits appropriate to their current circumstances.
It also proposes facilitating voluntary return to Ukraine once temporary protection ends, through exploratory visits and return programs coordinated with Ukrainian authorities, to ensure a safe and dignified return process.
The Commission will support the establishment of multi-service information centers, in cooperation with Ukrainian authorities, to be known as "Unity Hubs". These centers will provide assistance with both integration and return processes, and will be funded by the EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund. Additionally, the Commission will appoint a special envoy for Ukrainian refugees in the EU.
Coordination and information sharing between EU member states and Ukraine will continue through dedicated European platforms, including the Solidarity Platform and the Temporary Protection Registration Platform, to ensure a unified response and close monitoring of the situation.
The EU Council is expected to formally adopt the proposal to extend temporary protection, along with the Commissionآ's recommendation regarding the post-protection phase.
More than 4.3 million displaced Ukrainians have received protection in the EU since the start of the war, benefiting from immediate and harmonized measures that included access to housing, education, healthcare, and employment, as part of the activation of the Temporary Protection Directive. (end)
arn
In a statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that the EU has provided protection since 2022 to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian war, and that it will continue to do so, adding that the goal is to pave the way for the refugees to return home once it is safe.
In light of the ongoing war and instability in Ukraine, the Commission proposed extending the current temporary protection regime for an additional year, until March 4, 2027, it said.
The extension aims to provide legal certainty for both refugees and member states, ensuring the continued application of uniform protection standards across the EU, while clarifying that applying for separate asylum is neither necessary nor required for those under temporary protection, it added.
The Commission also called on member states to prepare for a transition from temporary protection to more stable legal statuses, through a recommendation that will be submitted to the EU Council.
The plan includes support for individuals who have integrated into their host communities through work, education, or language acquisition, enabling them to obtain long-term residence permits appropriate to their current circumstances.
It also proposes facilitating voluntary return to Ukraine once temporary protection ends, through exploratory visits and return programs coordinated with Ukrainian authorities, to ensure a safe and dignified return process.
The Commission will support the establishment of multi-service information centers, in cooperation with Ukrainian authorities, to be known as "Unity Hubs". These centers will provide assistance with both integration and return processes, and will be funded by the EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund. Additionally, the Commission will appoint a special envoy for Ukrainian refugees in the EU.
Coordination and information sharing between EU member states and Ukraine will continue through dedicated European platforms, including the Solidarity Platform and the Temporary Protection Registration Platform, to ensure a unified response and close monitoring of the situation.
The EU Council is expected to formally adopt the proposal to extend temporary protection, along with the Commissionآ's recommendation regarding the post-protection phase.
More than 4.3 million displaced Ukrainians have received protection in the EU since the start of the war, benefiting from immediate and harmonized measures that included access to housing, education, healthcare, and employment, as part of the activation of the Temporary Protection Directive. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment