Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Awqaf Prepares 710 Mosques, Praying Areas For Eid Al Adha Prayers

2025-06-04 10:02:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that it has prepared 710 prayer areas and mosques all over the country for worshippers, ahead of Eid prayers.

The Ministry of Endowments said that the Eid Al Adha prayer for the year 1446 on the Hijri calendar will take place at 4:58am.

The Ministry ensured that the mosques and praying areas covered the biggest geographic areas, so they are close to all the state's different areas, making the prayer easier for everyone.

