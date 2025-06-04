Ministry Of Awqaf Prepares 710 Mosques, Praying Areas For Eid Al Adha Prayers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that it has prepared 710 prayer areas and mosques all over the country for worshippers, ahead of Eid prayers.

The Ministry of Endowments said that the Eid Al Adha prayer for the year 1446 on the Hijri calendar will take place at 4:58am.



Ministry of Interior announces working hours for Eid Al-Adha

Qatar Investment Authority acquires 49% stake in Msheireb Properties Eid Al Adha in Qatar: Two-day celebrations set for Al Khor, Asian Town

Read Also

The Ministry ensured that the mosques and praying areas covered the biggest geographic areas, so they are close to all the state's different areas, making the prayer easier for everyone.