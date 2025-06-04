Ministry Of Awqaf Prepares 710 Mosques, Praying Areas For Eid Al Adha Prayers
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that it has prepared 710 prayer areas and mosques all over the country for worshippers, ahead of Eid prayers.
The Ministry of Endowments said that the Eid Al Adha prayer for the year 1446 on the Hijri calendar will take place at 4:58am.Read Also
-
Ministry of Interior announces working hours for Eid Al-Adha
Qatar Investment Authority acquires 49% stake in Msheireb Properties
Eid Al Adha in Qatar: Two-day celebrations set for Al Khor, Asian Town
The Ministry ensured that the mosques and praying areas covered the biggest geographic areas, so they are close to all the state's different areas, making the prayer easier for everyone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment