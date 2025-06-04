Vandis Now Offering Scale Computing Platform To Deliver Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions

ALBERSON, N.Y., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis announced today that they are now offering software and solutions from Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions.

Together, Scale Computing and Vandis are bringing a virtualization alternative to customers. The Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together, replacing the existing infrastructure for running VMs in a single, easy-to-manage platform, in the datacenter or at the edge.

"The Scale Computing Platform enables Vandis to deliver a purpose-built solution to clients," said Andrew Segal, CEO at Vandis. "This hyperconverged platform is easy to deploy, manage, and scale-making it ideal for organizations of all sizes to migrate from legacy systems. It's also a great fit for highly distributed environments."

"Many of our clients are frustrated with the complexity, rising costs, and inconsistent support from their current virtualization provider," said Ryan Young, Chief Technology Officer at Vandis. "Scale Computing's edge-first architecture and simplified licensing model allow us to bring clients the performance, support, and value they deserve."

Scale Computing's virtualization software and appliances are based on patented technologies designed to minimize infrastructure complexity and cost for the shortest path to affordable virtualization. Machine learning capabilities in the company's software solutions mean that typical Scale Computing customers see a reduction in ongoing management costs of between 60 and 80 percent.

About Vandis

Vandis specializes in optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCoreTM technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

