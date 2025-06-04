Michigan Advanced Psychiatry Opens New Lansing Location

Practice offers innovative mental health treatments for depression, Anxiety, PTSD, and OCD.

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Advanced Psychiatry today announced the opening of its new office in East Lansing, Michigan. The practice offers innovative treatments for a range of mental health issues, including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine), IV ketamine, and medication management services. Services may be suitable for patients with depression, anxiety, PTSD, and OCD who have not had success with traditional antidepressants.

Dr. Drew Schmale, Colleen Simon, PA-C, and Jay Gottschalk, PMHNP are the practitioners at the Lansing location. Their goal is to establish themselves as the "go-to mental health clinic" for the community. The Lansing office will be the practice's fourth location. The new location offers an important resource for the Lansing community, which has not previously had reliable access to these treatment options. Michigan Advanced Psychiatry is also developing partnerships with other providers in the area to enable the delivery of effective collaborative care.

Dr. Schmale looks forward to bringing these services back to his alma mater, where he received his bachelor's degree and medical degree. "We help patients who struggle with the standard first-line treatments, which are not effective for everyone," said Dr. Schmale. "Our clinic works with you to establish the best treatment process for your diagnosis, an approach that can adapt to your changing needs. We are committed to helping people overcome depression, anxiety, and any issues that can be an impediment. We are here so people can live a full life."

Dr. Schmale continued, "Our office is close to the university, making it an ideal location to help students in their formative years. We encourage people to contact us for a consultation."

Michigan Advanced Psychiatry will initially start seeing patients both via telehealth and at their temporary location in East Lansing (612 W Lake Lansing Road) and will open doors to their permanent location in the Fall, located at the Izzo Family Medical Center (3220 Discovery Drive), less than 10 minutes from campus.

SOURCE Michigan Advanced Psychiatry

