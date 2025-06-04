Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) The Hansson Family Continues To Buy More NAT Shares
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Vice Chairman, Alexander Hansson, have today each bought 100,000 shares in NAT at $2.78 and $2.76 per share.
Following these transactions, father and son hold 4,850,000 and 4,750,000 shares, respectively.
The Hansson family together owns 9,600,000 NAT shares - being the largest private shareholder group in the company.
For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd.
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
