Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) The Hansson Family Continues To Buy More NAT Shares


2025-06-04 10:01:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Vice Chairman, Alexander Hansson, have today each bought 100,000 shares in NAT at $2.78 and $2.76 per share.

Following these transactions, father and son hold 4,850,000 and 4,750,000 shares, respectively.

The Hansson family together owns 9,600,000 NAT shares - being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



