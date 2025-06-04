Educationdynamics Named 2025 Enrollment Management Solution Provider Of The Year By The Edtech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lenexa, Kansas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(EDDY), the nation's leader in marketing and enrollment management for higher education, has been named the 2025 Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year by the prestigious EdTech Breakthrough Awards. EDDY was selected from over 2,700 global nominations in recognition of its innovative approach to improving student enrollment strategies and fostering student success.

Over the past five years, EDDY clients have experienced an average of 47% enrollment growth above industry benchmarks. This success is a direct result of EDDY's research-driven, continuous optimization process, which ensures institutions stay ahead of emerging trends and adapt to the changing needs of today's students.

“We're incredibly honored to be recognized as the 2025 Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Brent Ramdin, chief executive officer of EducationDynamics.“This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our team-and the urgency of the work. Institutions are navigating one of the most challenging moments in higher education, and we're proud to stand alongside them, delivering data-driven strategies that actually move the needle. This award affirms that our mission to support the Modern Learner and drive real outcomes is making an impact where it matters most.”

EDDY is a strategic partner built for the new realities of higher education. Today's Modern Learners are not a uniform group-they are juggling jobs, raising families, switching careers, and questioning the return on investment. Generic strategies no longer cut it. With deep expertise across key student segments, EDDY equips institutions with targeted, performance-driven solutions that help them compete for attention, convert interest into action and keep students on the path to success.

A strategic partner committed to the sustainable transformation of higher education, EDDY understands the various student segments higher education institutions actively target. Today's Modern Learners have unique behaviors, preferences and expectations, making a one-size-fits-all approach ineffective. EDDY's solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of each student group, ensuring institutions can attract, engage and retain students.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards aim to recognize the top companies and solutions in the educational technology sector, providing valuable market intelligence and spotlighting breakthrough innovations that shape the future of learning. Now in its seventh year, the program evaluates companies based on their innovation, performance and impact in the edtech space. This year's program saw a record-breaking 2,700 nominations from award the world, including notable companies such as Grammarly, Canva for Education, Niche, Britannica Education, ViewSonic and more. The award further solidifies EducationDynamics' position as a key player in the higher education landscape, supporting institutions in their mission to attract, engage, and retain students.

EDDY redefines enrollment management by combining a comprehensive understanding of the Modern Learner with a commitment to measurable, sustainable outcomes. These innovative solutions support institutions throughout the entire student lifecycle – from initial engagement to graduation. This holistic approach ensures schools have the solutions to not only drive enrollment, but also foster student success by integrating branding, enrollment and retention strategies.

For additional information, please contact Jamie Ceman, senior executive vice president of RW Jones Agency, brand and marketing strategy at EducationDynamics, at ... .

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today's student. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools serve adult and non-traditional students through online programs, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com .

