Leading Companies Driving Growth In China's Packaged Rice Snacks Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis, trends, and vendor insights on 25 companies, including Calbee, DeZhou Harvest Foods, Hunter Foods , Jiangsu Daysun Foods, Kameda Seika, Kellogg, Lotte India, Mondelez, Nongshim , SanoRice and more.

The packaged rice snacks market in China is projected to experience significant growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 631.3 million from 2024 to 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

This comprehensive market report offers analysis in terms of market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, and includes an examination of approximately 25 key vendors in the industry.

The market is driven by increasing prominence of private-label brands, health benefits of consuming rice snacks, and growing prominence of online shopping.

This study identifies the growing demand for organic packaged rice snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice snacks market in China growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for flavored packaged rice snacks and expansion of organized retail landscape in China will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Product



Rice cakes

Rice cracker cookies and biscuits Rice crisps

By Type



Conventional Organic

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Key Areas Covered:



Market sizing in China

Market forecast in China Industry analysis

The detailed vendor analysis, features leading market players such as:



Calbee Inc.

DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd.

Hunter Foods

Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd.

Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.

Kellogg Co.

Lotte India Corporation

Mondelez International Inc.

Natch products and services pvt ltd

Nongshim Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc. SanoRice Holding

Additionally, insights into emerging trends and challenges are provided, guiding companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth prospects.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Analysis



Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape



Market ecosystem



Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing



Market definition



Market segment analysis



Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size



Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2019 - 2023



Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis

Impact of AI in the Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Market segments



Comparison by Distribution Channel



Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product



Market segments



Comparison by Product



Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Rice crackers cookies and biscuits - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type



Market segments



Comparison by Type



Conventional - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Organic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Competitive Landscape



Overview



Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive Analysis



Calbee Inc.



DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd.



Hunter Foods LLC



Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd.



Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.



Kellogg Co.



Lotte India Corporation



Mondelez International Inc.



Natch products and services pvt ltd



Nongshim Co. Ltd.



PepsiCo Inc. SanoRice Holding BV

