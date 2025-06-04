PEEK (Glass Filled, Carbon Filled, Unfilled) Markets - Global Forecast To 2030 With Victrex, Syensqo, Evonik Industries, Jilin Joinature Polymer, And Junhua Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|232
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Elevated Demand From Diverse End-Use Industries
Restraints
- Availability of Substitute Polymers
Opportunities
- Expanding Applications in Healthcare Potential Substitute for Metals
Challenges
- Manufacturing and Processing Complexities
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies Biocompatible Peek Adjacent Technologies Polyetherketoneketone (Pekk)
Case Study Analysis
- Reducing Costs and Enhancing Efficiency With Victrex Peek in Aerospace Components Innovating Packing Technology With Nexring Made From Victrex Peek
Companies Featured
- Victrex PLC. Syensqo Evonik Industries AG Jilin Joinature Polymer Co. Ltd. Junhua Mitsubishi Chemical Group Avient Corporation Surloindia J.K. Overseas Caledonian Industries Limited Rtp Company Westlake Plastics Drake Plastics Americhem Lati Industria Termoplastici S.P.A. Lehmann&Voss&Co. Polymer Industries Toray Plastics Precision Co. Ltd. Trident Plastics Inc. Bieglo GmbH Zibo Bainaisi Chemical Co. Ltd. Peekchina Zhejiang Pfluon Technology Co. Ltd. Perfect Polymers
