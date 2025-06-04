PEEK (Glass Filled, Carbon Filled, Unfilled) Markets - Global Forecast To 2030 With Victrex, Syensqo, Evonik Industries, Jilin Joinature Polymer, And Junhua Leading

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEEK Market by Reinforcement Type (Glass Filled, Carbon Filled, Unfilled), Processing Method (Extrusion, Injection Molding), End User (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market is forecasted to expand from USD 1.50 billion in 2025 to USD 2.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%

The report offers an in-depth analysis of thePEEK market, examining keydrivers, restraints, opportunities, and challengesshaping its development. It provides insights intoproduct development and innovation, highlighting technological advancements and R&D efforts. The report includes a detailedmarket developmentevaluation with regional analyses, as well asmarket diversificationinsights covering new products, geographic expansion, and investment opportunities. Additionally, it presents acompetitive assessmentof leading players, outlining their strategies and market offerings.

PEEK is prized for its remarkable mechanical strength, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and biocompatibility, making it indispensable in aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries. Key drivers include the push for lightweight materials in aerospace and automotive sectors, rising uses in medical implants, and increasing demand in electronics for exceptional electrical insulation properties.

Major players in the polyether ether ketone market include Victrex Plc. (UK), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Jilin Joinature Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), and Junhua (China). These companies engage in strategic partnerships, agreements, and product launches to enhance market share and revenue.

The carbon-filled PEEK segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period

Due to enhanced mechanical properties and superior strength, carbon-filled PEEK is set to command a significant share. Its use is prevalent across industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics where components are subject to high stress. The material's improved thermal conductivity and dimensional stability make it ideal for components like bearings and seals. As industries lean towards materials that offer performance without weight, the demand for carbon-filled PEEK is poised to grow considerably.

The automotive segment accounted for the second-largest share during the forecast period

The automotive industry is expected to see substantial demand for PEEK owing to its lightweight and robust nature. This demand aligns with the industry's pursuit of vehicle performance enhancement while adhering to environmental norms. PEEK's high resistance to extreme conditions makes it suitable for critical automotive components like fuel systems and seals, especially in electric vehicles, where optimal battery efficiency is critical. The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles further boosts PEEK's market prospects within the automotive sector.

North America region is estimated to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to hold a significant market portion due to its demand for high-performance materials across industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. The region benefits from strong manufacturing capabilities and technological innovations. In aerospace, PEEK's lightweight and heat-resistant nature drive its use in structural components and seals. The healthcare industry also contributes significantly with PEEK's application in surgical implants thanks to its biocompatibility.

Key Attributes: