Media Advisory Canada's Food Workers Union Sues Health Canada Over Pesticide Safety Failures
Health Canada's failure to enforce safety data sheet requirements exposes workers to unlawful harm: without access to critical information about the chemicals they are handling, agricultural workers are unable to protect themselves from hazardous pesticides at work.
The press conference will be preceded and followed by workshops on safety data sheets for local agricultural workers. Media are welcome to attend. A community barbeque will follow.
What : Food workers' media event and workshops on safety data sheets
Who : Dozens of migrant and local farm workers, representatives from the food workers' union and legal environmental advocates
Date : Sunday, June 8, 2025
Time:
- 2:00 PM - First workshop for agricultural workers on data safety sheets. 3:00 PM - Media event with speeches from UFCW Canada and Ecojustice. Migrant workers representatives will be available for interviews. 4:30 PM - Second workshop for agricultural workers on data safety sheets.
Where : Agriculture Workers Support Centre, 14 Albert St, Leamington, ON N8H 3J6
About
UFCW Canada (the United Food and Commercial Workers Union) represents more than 250,000 members across Canada working in every sector of the food industry from field to table. For over three decades, UFCW Canada has been the leading voice and advocate for domestic and migrant agricultural workers.
Ecojustice uses the power of the law to defend nature, combat climate change, and fight for a healthy environment. Its strategic, public interest lawsuits and advocacy lead to precedent-setting court decisions and law and policy that deliver lasting solutions to Canada's most urgent environmental problems. As Canada's largest environmental law charity, Ecojustice operates offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Halifax.
For media inquiries
Rosemary Quinsey, National Communications Representative, UFCW Canada
647-463-4799, ...
Zoryana Cherwick, Communications Strategist | Ecojustice
1-800-926-7744 ext. 277, ...
