Bullpen Launches Emerging Fund To Champion The Next Generation Of Life Sciences Innovators

New investment initiative fuels high-potential startups across biotools, medtech, digital health, and therapeutics.

- Christiaan Engstrom, CEO of Bullpen. BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bullpen , a trusted community of life sciences dealmakers, today announced the launch of its Bullpen Emerging Fund, a bold initiative designed to back mission-driven startups that are redefining the future of health. Through capital investment, deep mentorship, and access to a close-knit network of expert operators and investors, the fund aims to turn today's early-stage breakthroughs into tomorrow's clinical realities.The Emerging Fund, available to accredited investors, invests in standout companies selected for Bullpen's On-Deck class-founders chosen not only for their science but for their grit, vision, and purpose. The 2025 cohort includes:- Chandima Bandaranayaka, CEO: Precision Quantomics, accelerating drug discovery and personalized pharmacotherapy through high-resolution molecular profiling.- David Mead, CEO: Terra Bioforge, harnessing synthetic biology to streamline biological production and accelerate therapeutic development.- Doug Cohen, CEO: IR Medtek, developing real-time, noninvasive cancer detection technologies that improve early diagnosis and patient outcomes.- Harsha Rajasimha, CEO: Jeeva Clinical Trials, delivering decentralized trial software that enhances patient access, retention, and diversity in clinical research.- Linda Tempelman, CEO: Persista Bio, advancing cell therapy solutions for chronic diseases, including a novel approach to treating Type 1 diabetes.Each of these founders will pitch during Bullpen's“Money Ball” sessions, June 16–18 at BIO International, to an audience of mission-aligned investors and partners. More than a moment on stage, these pitches represent the culmination of rigorous preparation and the start of a meaningful growth journey."Bullpen was built on a simple idea: if you bring the right people together in the right way, the outcomes take care of themselves. BIO Week is our opportunity to strip away the noise and create a space where life science leaders can connect authentically, share candid insights, and forge the partnerships that will move this industry forward," said Christiaan Engstrom, CEO of Bullpen.Further information on the Bullpen Emerging Fund may be obtained from Ray Jordan, managing director, Putnam Insights LLC, and initial investor in the fund through Elmstead Partners LLC. Jordan may be reached at ....Expert Coaching to Catalyze SuccessBehind each founder is a seasoned mentor:- Michael Hill, Global Head of Science Innovations, MedTech Head Coach, with a legacy of scaling clinical tools from bench to bedside.- Stella Vnook, CEO of Likarda and Therapies Head Coach, a biotech operator with deep experience in moving science-backed products through commercial launch.- John Bonham-Carter, BioTools Head Coach and angel investor, guiding early-stage science into successful enterprise with strategic insight and operational depth.Throughout the week, Bullpen will host engaging programming across Boston innovation hubs like Portal Innovations, SmartLabs, and EPAM Continuum. Key agenda highlights include:Agenda Highlights Include:- Investor interviews with leaders from Novo Nordisk, Cincytech, DigitalDx, Mayo Clinic, Riverside Partners, and others, with open Q&A in the Press Room following each session.- Thematic forums exploring pivotal industry issues such as:- AI in Healthcare: Exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping patient care and discovery.- Patient Access: Breaking down barriers to get therapies to those who need them most.- Tech Transfer: Bridging academic science and commercial application.- Rare Disease: Elevating patient voices and rare innovation journeys.- Global Forums: Perspectives from Japan, Korea, Canada, and Australia spotlighting international innovation.- Women in VC and venture insights sessions, giving voice to underrepresented perspectives in capital formation and funding trends.As BIO Week wraps, Bullpen leaves behind more than a schedule, it strengthens a movement. One that champions science, centers people, and dares to do things differently. With the Emerging Fund as its catalyst, Bullpen is helping the next generation of health innovators go further, faster.About Bullpen:Founded on the mantra Find Someone to Help. Repeat., Bullpen is a volunteer-led, member-driven network designed to foster meaningful connections and accelerate innovation in life sciences. With no booths or sales pitches, Bullpen cultivates a space where authentic conversation drives real outcomes. Its members include public and private company leaders, VCs, strategics, accelerators, and non-profit executives dedicated to building the future of health.Media Inquiries:

