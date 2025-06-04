DEXA Appoints Joe Houghton As Chief Operating Officer To Accelerate Operational Growth In Autonomous Drone Delivery

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DEXA, a leader in autonomous drone delivery technology and logistics, is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Houghton as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned executive with a proven track record in aviation operations, airline certification, and business transformation, Houghton brings over 30 years of industry experience to DEXA as the company scales its national footprint after receiving its FAA Part 135 certification.

Houghton is the Founder and President of Flawless Execution, LLC, a consultancy focused on business improvement and change management through operational excellence. He has served in pivotal roles at major airlines, including Vice President of Flight Operations at Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines, as well as Vice President of Training and Flight Operations at Airbus. As a founding officer of Virgin America, he was instrumental in the airline's successful 14 CFR Part 121 certification and operational design.

In addition to his extensive corporate background, Houghton has served for over two decades in the Maryland Air National Guard as an A-10 Squadron Commander. He continues to serve on the Board of Directors for Group of Telecom and on the College of Aviation's Industry Advisory Board for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he also earned his Bachelor of Science degree.

“Joe is joining DEXA at a transformative time,” said Beth Flippo, CEO of DEXA.“As we continue to push the boundaries of autonomous logistics, Joe's operational leadership, aviation expertise, and startup success make him the ideal person to help us scale efficiently, deliver safely, and grow strategically. He's an innovator who brings discipline and vision to everything he does.”

As COO, Houghton will oversee DEXA's flight operations, regulatory alignment, logistics systems, and national rollout strategy. His leadership will be crucial as the company continues building partnerships with major retailers and city stakeholders to revolutionize last-mile delivery through safe, sustainable, and intelligent drone technology.

“I'm excited to join a company that's redefining how goods move through communities,” said Houghton.“DEXA is not only changing delivery - it's building the infrastructure for a smarter, more connected future. I'm proud to help lead this next chapter.”

Houghton currently resides in Raleigh, NC with his wife, Elizabeth.

About DEXA

DEXA (Drone Express) is a leader in autonomous drone logistics, delivering safe, fast, and

eco-friendly solutions for retailers and consumers. Founded in 2021 and based in Dayton, OH, DEXA designs and manufactures its own U.S.-made DE-2020 hexacopter and operates an advanced delivery marketplace app, DEXA NOW. The company is committed to driving innovation in last-mile delivery and shaping the future of logistics.

