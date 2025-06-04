Massachusetts School Of Law Invites Prospective Students To Open House On Tuesday, June 17Th

Andover, Massachusetts – The Massachusetts School of Law at Andover (MSLAW) welcomes prospective students to its upcoming Open House on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. This event offers a firsthand look at MSLAW's programs and campus culture. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended.

MSLAW continues to demonstrate strong academic results. The school recently had 73 percent of graduates pass the Bar Exam the first time they took it, well above the 65 percent state average. This outcome highlights MSLAW's commitment to student success through rigorous academics and a practical approach to legal education.

The Open House begins with a guided campus tour, offering insight into the classrooms, study areas, and spaces where students engage in hands-on legal training. Attendees will then hear from the MSLAW Dean, who will share the school's mission and storied history of preparing students for meaningful legal careers.

A key feature of the event is the opportunity to connect with the Director of Admissions and the Director of Financial Aid. Prospective students will gain in-depth information about admissions, financial aid resources, and scholarship availability. The evening also provides a chance to speak with MSLAW faculty members. Alumni will share stories about their paths after graduation, giving prospective students real-world examples of an MSLAW degree's potential.

To conclude the event, guests are invited to the campus café for light refreshments and informal conversations with faculty, staff, and alumni. Complimentary MSLAW merchandise will be available. The Open House aims to provide a blend of academic background and personal connection, assisting prospective students in determining whether MSLAW is the right fit for their legal education.

Spots for the event are limited. Register online today at .

Massachusetts School of Law's mission is to provide an academically rigorous, affordable legal education emphasizing ethics, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW provides this accessible, affordable legal education to tomorrow's leaders in law, business, and technology who seek to contribute to their communities as advocates, lawyers, and leaders. Lawyers have an outsized influence in our society, and MSLAW prepares its graduates to use their skills to help their clients while providing its graduates the societal advancement and influence that a law degree has traditionally provided.

Massachusetts School of Law

500 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810

(978) 681-0800



Press Contact : Massachusetts School of Law

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.