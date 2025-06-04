The Renaissance Summit Returns To BRIC Arts Media With A Bold Mission

Progress Playbook June 14th at Bric Arts Media

Free and open to the public, the June 14 Renaissance Summit highlights entrepreneurs and community solutions shaping NYC's neighborhoods and economy.

- Lloyd Cambridge, Founder and CEO of Progress Playbook BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, June 14, Progress Playbook will present the highly anticipated Renaissance Summit at BRIC Arts Media in Downtown Brooklyn, convening over 250 aspiring and established entrepreneurs, community organizers, and city leaders around a powerful theme: Build Your Business & Block. The event will be held from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm.Rooted in a mission to reclaim economic agency and drive development in historically underinvested neighborhoods, the Renaissance Summit centers the lived experiences and aspirations of NYCHA residents, business owners of color, and local changemakers. The event highlights entrepreneurship as a vehicle for equity, ownership, and neighborhood transformation. It brings visibility to the people and ideas driving inclusive change across the city."Entrepreneurship isn't just about starting a business-it's about rewriting the story of our blocks, one idea at a time," said Lloyd Cambridge, Founder and CEO of Progress Playbook.“We're not just building businesses. We're building new models of ownership, resilience, and local power.”An Economic Movement Rooted in CommunityThis year's Summit brings together a curated roster of speakers and change-makers, including Clayton Banks (Silicon Harlem), Jerrod Delaine (The Delaine Companies), and Jeanique Druses (JPMorgan Chase), alongside a vibrant cohort of entrepreneurs who will pitch live on stage to gain connections, resources, and funding to grow their businesses.Confirmed dignitaries include City Councilmember Rita Joseph and representatives from NYC's Office of Neighborhood Safety, reflecting deep civic support for the Summit's focus on equitable development. The partnership with NYCHA is a core feature, with targeted programming designed to help residents move from informal hustle to formal business ownership.“Entrepreneurship is an extremely powerful tool. It allows communities that have historically been disinvested to access resources that can transform neighborhoods so they can thrive,” said Ranti Ogunleye, Director of the Mayor's Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety.“The work that Progress Playbook is doing is dynamic, visionary, and exactly what we need to build businesses that reflect and serve our communities.”The Summit will feature:Two panels exploring how communities reclaim wealth and tap into the next wave of business trends, from AI and cannabis to real estate.A live pitch showcase featuring local entrepreneurs building businesses that uplift their neighborhoods.A Business Resource Marketplace of funders, advisors, and acceleratorsA community open house for networking and knowledge sharingLive performances including spoken word by acclaimed artist Dex McBeanAttendees will receive practical tools, inspiration, and the opportunity to join a growing network of business owners committed to building locally and growing sustainably. Whether someone is exploring entrepreneurship, or a seasoned business owner looking to reinvest in community, the Renaissance Summit offers a platform to elevate one's voice, vision and purpose.To register for the 2025 Renaissance Summit, visit . For media related inquiries, contact Theresa Redd at .... For summit and sponsorship opportunities, send emails to ... or call (347) 464-8178.About Progress PlaybookFounded by Lloyd Cambridge, Progress Playbook is a mission-driven organization that designs and delivers high-impact entrepreneurship programs across New York City. Through signature initiatives like The Blueprint Project and The Empire Project, the organization helps historically excluded founders transform ideas into businesses that enrich their communities.

