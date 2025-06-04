2025 Basketball Africa League Season: By the Numbers

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, June 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

The 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) ( ) Playoffs and Finals, which will be held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa for the first time from Friday, June 6 – Saturday, June 14, will feature the top eight teams ( ) from the three conference group phases that were held in Rabat, Morocco; Dakar, Senegal; and Kigali, Rwanda in April and May: No. 1 seed AlAhli Tripoli (Libya; 6-0), No. 2 seed Al Ittihad (Egypt; 6-0), No. 3 seed 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia; 4-2), No. 4 seed Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria; 4-2), No. 5 seed 2024 BAL champion Petro de Luanda (Angola; 3-3), No. 6 seed Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR; Rwanda; 3-3), No. 7 seed Kriol Star (Cape Verde; 3-3) and No. 8 seed FUS de Rabat (Morocco; 2-4).

The schedule ( ) for the Playoffs and Finals features four seeding games followed by an eight-game, single-elimination playoffs, culminating with the 2025 BAL Finals on June 14 at 4:00 p.m. CAT. Tickets are on sale now at and .

Below are notable facts and figures about the 2025 BAL season:



250,000,000 – Since 2021, the BAL has contributed more than $250 million to Africa's GDP.

2,739,498 – BAL games have generated a record 2,739,498 million views on the league's YouTube ( ) channel this season (+69% year-over-year).

168,000 – The May 22 game between APR and Made by Basketball (MBB; South Africa) was the most-watched game ever on the BAL's YouTube channel, with 168,000 unique viewers.

111,008 – The BAL set an attendance record with 111,008 fans attending the three conference group phases, including three sold-out opening days.

37,000 – Nearly 37,000 jobs were linked to the BAL playing games across the continent over the league's first four seasons.

2,347 – This season, the BAL has engaged 2,347 youth and community members through social impact programming.

600 – More than 600 media members from 30 countries across Africa, Europe, and the U.S. were credentialed to cover the three conference group phases.

214 – The 2025 BAL season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages.

156 – The 12 BAL teams collectively featured 156 players from a record 28 countries across Africa, Europe, Oceania and the U.S. during group phase play.

115 – AlAhli Tripoli scored a BAL-record 115 points in a win against the Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya) on May 18.

39 – MBB guard Teafale Lenard Jr. scored a BAL season-high 39 points in a 76-85 loss to the Nairobi City Thunder on May 24.

17 – Rivers Hoopers center Peter Olisemeka grabbed a BAL season-high 17 rebounds in a 94-77 loss to Al Ittihad on April 12.

13 – Petro de Luanda guard Childe Dundao set a BAL record for most assists in a game with 13 in a 103-74 win over Kriol Star on April 26.

12 – As part of the fourth edition of the BAL Elevate program, one NBA Academy Africa prospect joined each of the 12 BAL teams for the season.

8 – APR center Aliou Diarra set a BAL record for most blocked shots in a single game with eight in a 77-74 win vs. the Nairobi City Thunder on May 25.

8 – Al Ahli Tripoli guard Jean-Jacques Boissy made a BAL season-high eight three-pointers in an 87-77 win vs. MBB on May 17.

6 – A record six new teams and two new countries competed in the 2025 BAL season.

2 – Kriol Star is the only BAL team to win two overtime games in the same season, vs. ASC Ville de Dakar on May 1 (95-92) and vs. Petro de Luanda on May 4 (71-69).

2 – 2022 BAL champion US Monastir and defending champion Petro de Luanda are the only two teams to compete in all five BAL seasons. 1 – This season marked the first time BAL games were held in Morocco and the first time South Africa is hosting the Playoffs and Finals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Basketball Africa League (BAL).





2025 Basketball Africa League Season: By the Numbers



Downloa



Shar

























2025 Basketball Africa League Playoffs and Finals hype video (Credit: Basketball Africa League):

Contact:

Edwin Eselem

Basketball Africa League

+221 786154287

...