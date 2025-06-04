403
Worldwide leaders extend congratulations to Japan new leader
(MENAFN) Several international leaders extended their congratulations on Wednesday to Lee Jae-myung, the newly elected President of South Korea, who emerged victorious in a special election prompted by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unsuccessful martial law attempt.
Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, has been chosen as the nation’s 14th president.
Among those offering their best wishes were Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
“I sincerely congratulate Mr. Lee Jae-myung on his inauguration as the new President of South Korea,” Prime Minister Ishiba wrote on X.
“Japan and South Korea are important neighboring countries that should cooperate as partners in addressing the challenges faced by the international community,” he emphasized. Ishiba also expressed his hopes for continued progress in the relationship between the two nations, highlighting the importance of communication and people-to-people exchanges.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim similarly extended his congratulations, expressing enthusiasm about the chance to collaborate with President Lee to strengthen bilateral ties.
