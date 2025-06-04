403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Chief Issues Stark Warning of “Devastating” Response to Baltic Attack
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning on Wednesday that any Russian aggression against the Baltic states would provoke a “devastating” counterstrike, underscoring the alliance’s unwavering promise to protect its entire territory.
Ahead of the NATO defense ministers’ summit in Brussels on Thursday, Rutte highlighted the pressing need to strengthen deterrence and military readiness amid escalating global security challenges.
Addressing concerns about a possible Russian assault on the Baltic region, Rutte declared: "Vladimir Putin should know that if he will try that, our reaction will be devastating. And he knows (it). What we have to make sure of is that it is not only devastating today, but that at all should be devastating and very effective in three, five, seven years from now. And that's why we have to spend more when it comes to the Baltic region."
He emphasized the critical role of increased defense budgets, pointing out that although most NATO members are on track to reach the 2% of GDP defense spending goal this year, “we must go further and faster” to close remaining gaps in collective defense.
Rutte dismissed rumors about a U.S. military pullback from Europe, urging allies to stop doubting Washington’s commitment and focus on fulfilling their own defense obligations.
"There are no plans at the moment for the US to withdraw troops. What we do know is that the US is completely committed to NATO. They expect European and Canadian allies to spend much more," he stated.
The secretary-general also confirmed Ukraine’s invitation to the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, scheduled for June 24-26.
Thursday’s meeting is set to pave the way for the summit, where NATO leaders are expected to approve ambitious new targets for capabilities such as air and missile defense, long-range strike weapons, and large-scale land maneuver forces.
Discussions will also cover a revamped defense investment strategy and a gathering of the Nuclear Planning Group, key elements in NATO’s strategy to deter threats and maintain peace through credible military strength.
Ahead of the NATO defense ministers’ summit in Brussels on Thursday, Rutte highlighted the pressing need to strengthen deterrence and military readiness amid escalating global security challenges.
Addressing concerns about a possible Russian assault on the Baltic region, Rutte declared: "Vladimir Putin should know that if he will try that, our reaction will be devastating. And he knows (it). What we have to make sure of is that it is not only devastating today, but that at all should be devastating and very effective in three, five, seven years from now. And that's why we have to spend more when it comes to the Baltic region."
He emphasized the critical role of increased defense budgets, pointing out that although most NATO members are on track to reach the 2% of GDP defense spending goal this year, “we must go further and faster” to close remaining gaps in collective defense.
Rutte dismissed rumors about a U.S. military pullback from Europe, urging allies to stop doubting Washington’s commitment and focus on fulfilling their own defense obligations.
"There are no plans at the moment for the US to withdraw troops. What we do know is that the US is completely committed to NATO. They expect European and Canadian allies to spend much more," he stated.
The secretary-general also confirmed Ukraine’s invitation to the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, scheduled for June 24-26.
Thursday’s meeting is set to pave the way for the summit, where NATO leaders are expected to approve ambitious new targets for capabilities such as air and missile defense, long-range strike weapons, and large-scale land maneuver forces.
Discussions will also cover a revamped defense investment strategy and a gathering of the Nuclear Planning Group, key elements in NATO’s strategy to deter threats and maintain peace through credible military strength.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment