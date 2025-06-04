FRUGA, Miami's Hottest Fruit Super Soda, Celebrates A Milestone First Anniversary

MIAMI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FRUGA, a Miami-based fruit super soda company, is proudly celebrating its first anniversary this May. The company's founding mission was to create a delicious, better-for-you alternative to traditional soda. FRUGA has quickly become a standout name in Miami's wellness community and event scene, surpassing expectations in brand recognition and community impact in just one year.

"Plenty of brands come to Miami. We're proud to be born and raised here," said Alan García, Founder of FRUGA. "We didn't reinvent soda, we just made it real. FRUGA is more than a functional beverage, it's a movement built on real fruit, wellness, and community."

FRUGA's success is largely attributed to its community-focused approach. This commitment is exemplified by "Let's Flood Miami," a month-long initiative launched to celebrate the anniversary. The initiative involved personally delivering cases of FRUGA to numerous local businesses, gyms, studios, and other community hotspots. This hands-on approach extended beyond typical marketing strategies, fostering stronger relationships and brand loyalty.

"At FRUGA, giving back isn't a campaign, it's who we are," said Mariana, FRUGA's Marketing Director. "Let's Flood Miami was our way of putting real fruit and real community first, and celebrate it with everyone." The first year has shown significant growth for FRUGA. Key achievements include:



Over 120 community events and wellness activations, showcasing the brand's dedication to local engagement.

More than $50,000 worth of product sampled, reflecting FRUGA's "trial-first" marketing strategy. Consistent brand recognition among event attendees, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious Miami residents, demonstrating the brand's appeal to its target audience.

Looking ahead, FRUGA is preparing for its first-ever new fruit launch and planning its expansion into new states, bringing the FRUGA experience to more communities soon.

"If you've tried FRUGA, you already know, once you taste it, there's no going back." FRUGA is a Miami-born fruit super soda redefining what soda can be. Crafted with real fruit and clean, functional ingredients, including vitamins, antioxidants, prebiotics, and plant fiber, FRUGA offers a natural, better-for-you alternative to traditional sodas. FRUGA is made for those who want more from what they sip.

