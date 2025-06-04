Genomma Lab Successfully Issued The LAB 25 And LAB 25-2 Unsecured Bonds (Cebures) For A Total Amount Of $1.2 Billion Pesos, Which Will Be Used To Prepay Liabilities, Including The Full Early Amortization Of The LAB 23 Bond

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 6- and 7-year tranches were oversubscribed by 1.25 times the total amount offered MEXICO CITY, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence, announces the successful placement of unsecured Mexican corporate bonds (Cebures) for a total amount of MXN $1,200,000,000.00 (One billion two hundred million pesos 00/100 M.N.). The LAB 25 and LAB 25-2 transactions were placed among a diversified base of investors, with demand exceeding the total amount offered by 1.25 times. The issuance of the Cebures received a local currency debt rating of 'AA+(mex)' from Fitch Ratings and 'HR AA+' from HR Ratings. The details of the issuance are as follows:

Concept LAB 25 LAB 25-2 Amount (Ps.) $700,000,000.00 $500,000,000.00 Maturity Date May 27, 2031

(2,184 days) May 25, 2032

(2,548 days) Interest Rate TIIE 28 days + 70pb TIIE 28 days + 77pb Principal Payment Bullet Interest Payment Every 28 days

Actinver Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. served as bookrunner for the transaction.

The proceeds from these issuances will be used for the purposes outlined in the respective offering supplements for each placement, which include, among others, the full early amortization of the Cebur identified with the ticker symbol 'LAB-23', thereby improving the Company's debt maturity profile and optimizing the average life of its liabilities.

Full Early Amortization of the LAB 23 Cebures.

Genomma Lab will proceed with the full early amortization of the LAB 23 Cebur on June 11, 2025 (the "Early Amortization Date") in accordance with the terms set forth in the offering supplement. The redemption price will be the higher of: (i) the face value of the Cebures, or (ii) the average clean market price of the Cebures during the last thirty (30) days in which pricing information was available, based on valuations provided by "Proveedor Integral de Precios, S.A. de C.V." (PIP) and "Valuación Operativa y Referencias de Mercado, S.A. de C.V." (VALMER), plus, if applicable, any accrued and unpaid ordinary interest as of the Early Amortization Date.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit:

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

