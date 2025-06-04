Elevex Capital Secures Credit Facilities With Wells Fargo And Woodforest Bank To Accelerate Growth

WESTLAKE, Ohio, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevex Capital, LLC ("Elevex" or the "Company"), an independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced it has secured two distinct credit facilities from premier lending partners Wells Fargo and Woodforest National Bank. The capital unlocks Elevex's ability to execute on its robust pipeline of lending opportunities and positions the Company for its next phase of growth.

"These facilities mark a major milestone for Elevex as we continue scaling our platform," said Jeffry Elliott, CEO of Elevex. "We're proud to work with two leading financial institutions in Wells Fargo and Woodforest Bank. With their support, we are well-positioned to capitalize on our growth opportunities and further establish ourselves as a major player in the equipment lending market."

Elevex continues to experience strong, sustained demand for its equipment financing solutions and is actively expanding its team to support growth across the United States. In addition to executing its existing pipeline of lending opportunities, the new credit facilities with Wells Fargo and Woodforest Bank establish a solid foundation for future capital expansion and long-term scalability.

"These exciting financing relationships highlight the strength of Elevex's innovative business model, ambitious growth strategy, and the exceptional leadership of our management team," said Ryan Howard, Managing Partner of Sallyport.

Elevex is backed by Sallyport, a Houston-based private equity firm focused on supporting high-growth companies across a range of industries.

About Elevex

Launched in 2025 and based in Westlake, Ohio, Elevex is an independent, commercial equipment lender that delivers fast, flexible financing solutions to businesses across various industries. With quick approvals and streamlined processes through a technology-enabled approach, Elevex helps businesses access essential equipment without the typical hurdles of traditional lenders. Elevex is committed to empowering businesses with efficient financing options to fuel growth.

About Sallyport

Founded in 2012 and based in Houston, Texas, Sallyport is an investment firm dedicated to providing capital and leadership to growing companies across various industries. As a value-add partner, they collaborate closely with management teams to grow and build thriving businesses. Their mission is to create enduring value for investors, companies, and communities.

