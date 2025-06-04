Hilco Global Launches Two New Advisory Practices With Strategic Executive Appointments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hilco Global is thrilled to welcome Patrick Murphy and Alexander Niejelow to our leadership team," said Jeffrey B. Hecktman, Executive Chairman, CEO, and Founder of Hilco Global. "Their unparalleled expertise will drive the expansion of our capabilities in both geopolitical and cyber advisory, enabling our clients to navigate complex risks with confidence and precision." Hecktman added, "this move represents a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our professional services team through innovation and client-centric solutions."

Mr. Murphy brings a wealth of experience as an attorney and from his distinguished public service career, including serving as the 32nd United States Under Secretary of the Army and as the first Iraq War veteran elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. His leadership will spearhead the launch of the Hilco Global Geopolitical Unit, a new business unit dedicated to equipping clients with expert insights and practical guidance on global developments.

"Joining Hilco Global is an exciting opportunity to help clients turn geopolitical complexity into strategic advantage," said Mr. Murphy. "Our mission at the Hilco Global Geopolitical Unit is to deliver actionable intelligence that empowers clients to anticipate, adapt, and thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world."

The Hilco Global Geopolitical Unit will bring together a team of geopolitical experts, senior advisors, and subject-matter specialists to help organizations navigate evolving global risks and opportunities. The unit will offer tailored services, including client-commissioned research, quarterly long-form publications, just-in-time briefings, and annual outlook reports. On-call advisory support will ensure clients are prepared to respond to emerging developments and make informed strategic decisions. By embedding geopolitical intelligence into decision-making, the Hilco Global Geopolitical Unit will help clients manage risks, seize opportunities, and strengthen market positioning. This new practice will serve as a key pillar in Hilco Global's broader commitment to delivering differentiated insights and strategic solutions.

Mr. Niejelow joins Hilco Global with formidable experience in cybersecurity and digital policy, including senior leadership roles at Mastercard, the White House's National Security Council, and New York Department of Financial Services. His leadership will bring to market Hilco Global Cyber Advisors, a dedicated business addressing the rising strategic risks of cyber threats faced by middle-market companies.

"Hilco Global Cyber Advisors is a dedicated cybersecurity advisory practice focused on empowering Middle Market companies to thrive in today's digital economy by delivering expert, end-to-end cybersecurity advisory services," said Mr. Niejelow. "Our team brings decades of experience and an unmatched network to help businesses strengthen security, drive resilience, and unlock growth."

Hilco Global Cyber Advisors will offer a full spectrum of services, including risk assessments, strategy development, M&A cyber due diligence, board advisory and a strategic investment arm. The practice will also integrate geopolitical considerations into cyber risk strategies, ensuring a comprehensive approach to client resilience.

"Patrick and Alexander are true leaders in their fields," added Mr. Hecktman. "With their leadership, Hilco Global will not only navigate but shape the future of geopolitical and cyber advisory services. Our clients will benefit from timely, actionable insights and robust strategies that are vital in an increasingly complex and digital world."

These strategic appointments and the launch of Hilco Global Geopolitical Unit and Hilco Global Cyber Advisors exemplify Hilco Global's commitment to providing clients with expert-led, actionable solutions. With Mr. Murphy's distinguished service record and Mr. Niejelow's deep private and public sector experience, Hilco Global is poised to deliver unprecedented value in today's dynamic financial and risk landscape.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets. Hilco delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high-potential companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm delivers a unique blend of restructuring and principal investing (both equity and credit) solutions across the retail, commercial industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand, and intellectual property sectors. For 38 years, Hilco Global has operated as a holding company comprised of more than twenty specialized business units that act as an advisor, agent, or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 900 professionals operating on five continents. Visit

SOURCE Hilco Global