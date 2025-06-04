Star Refrigeration's Rob Lamb To Deliver Keynote Address On Cost-Efficient Refrigeration Controls At The 2025 Industrial Refrigeration Network Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted by BITZER, the IRN Conference brings together leading voices from across the European industrial refrigeration sector, including system manufacturers, contractors, planners, end users, and academic representatives. The event aims to promote safe, energy-efficient, and sustainable refrigeration solutions through the use of natural refrigerants.

Returning to the IRN Conference for the second consecutive year, Dr Lamb will deliver his keynote presentation, 'Optimising Cooling System Operating Cost Through Integrated Controls', at 09:15 on Thursday 5th June. The presentation will focus on how a coordinated control strategy applied across compressors, fans, and pumps can deliver significant energy and cost savings in both direct and indirect cooling systems.

The session will highlight the benefits of using variable speed motor technology in combination with floating suction and head pressure control to improve component-level efficiency. Dr Lamb will go on to demonstrate how integrating these controls across the entire system, rather than managing equipment in isolation, can achieve a further 10% to 15% energy saving on top of the gains from individual components. The presentation is based on extensive research and real-world case studies from Star Refrigeration's work across the food and drink, cold storage, and process industries.

Delegates can expect to gain insight into:



The interaction between speed-controlled components and heat exchanger performance



The importance of holistic control strategies that balance energy savings across all plant components



The practical limitations and considerations when implementing variable speed systems

Measurable outcomes, including reductions in annual operating costs and CO2 emissions

Commenting on the upcoming event, Dr Lamb said:

"I am delighted to be returning to the IRN Conference and contributing to this important conversation on the future of industrial refrigeration. Our work across the sector has shown that careful control of variable-speed equipment and system-wide optimisation can deliver substantial improvements in energy performance."

"I'm looking forward to sharing this knowledge with the international IRN community and helping operators take practical steps toward greater efficiency and sustainability."

Star Refrigeration has long been a pioneer in sustainable industrial cooling, delivering high-performance, low-carbon solutions across sectors including cold storage, food and drink production, pharmaceutical, and process industries. By combining natural refrigerants, advanced controls, and lifecycle energy optimisation, the company helps customers navigate regulatory change and meet their decarbonisation goals.

The IRN Conference offers a valuable platform for sharing knowledge, driving collaboration, and accelerating progress toward more sustainable industrial refrigeration practices. Delegates will also benefit from technical presentations, expert panel discussions, and optional factory tours of BITZER's compressor and heat exchanger production facilities.

To view the full agenda or register to attend, visit: Industrial Refrigeration Network Conference 2025

SOURCE Star Refrigeration