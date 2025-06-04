Introducing Dmind And Dmind-1: Web3-Native AI For The Future Of Digital Finance

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital finance landscape, existing large language models (LLMs) struggle to keep pace. General-purpose models, though powerful, often falter when confronted with the unique complexities of cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi), and broader digital finance systems. They sometimes hallucinate critical facts, lacking the domain-specific accuracy, and failing to integrate smoothly with all real-world digital financial operations.

DMind: An Open AGI Research Lab for Digital Finance

DMind is an open-source AGI research organization tackling this challenge head-on. We're building a robust, transparent AI infrastructure tailored for digital finance-starting with its most demanding frontier: Web3, which includes cryptocurrency, DeFi, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Its vision is ambitious yet clear: to create open AI models, benchmarks, and datasets rooted in deep, expert-curated knowledge and supported by a global open-source community. By sharing the tools and research, DMind aim to empower developers, builders, and researchers across the digital financial ecosystem.

Meet DMind-1: Web3-Native Expertise

Last week marked a major milestone as DMind released its first Web3-native expert language model, DMind-1. Fully open-source and built on the robust Qwen3-32B model, DMind-1 is fine-tuned specifically for the nuanced world of Web3. Here's why DMind-1 is uniquely positioned to revolutionize digital finance:



Expert-Level Understanding : DMind-1 excels at complex crypto topics such as DeFi protocols, tokenomics, smart contracts, and strategic investment planning.

Enhanced Accuracy and Reasoning : It demonstrates significant improvements in Web3 task accuracy, expert-level reasoning, and provides reliable, precise interactions. Cost-Effective Excellence : Impressively, DMind-1 outperforms larger, general-purpose, general-purpose models on Web3-specific tasks -all at just 10-30% of their token cost.

For digital finance applications, DMind-1 means safer, more reliable crypto responses, lower latency, and substantial cost savings. Crucially, DMind-1 is completely open-source and aligned with the community-driven approach.

Introducing the DMind Web3 Benchmark

Earlier in May, DMind also launched the " DMind Web3 Benchmark ," the first comprehensive evaluation standard designed exclusively for Web3-specific reasoning and domain expertise. The benchmark quickly made waves, skyrocketing to the #1 spot on Huggingface's dataset rankings shortly after release.

This open-source evaluation suite contains thousands of expert-reviewed questions spanning nine core areas – from blockchain fundamentals and infrastructure to DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, token economics, security, and more. The benchmark provides precise domain-level scoring, empowering precise model comparisons and fostering deeper community insights.

The DMind Advantage: Research, Data, Community

What sets DMind apart is its dedication to open-source research, expert-driven data curation, and community-led innovation:



Our core products, including DMind-1 and the Web3 Benchmark, are fully open source. This approach promotes transparency, ensures reproducibility, and fosters community-driven innovation.

DMind's research team has built a solid fine-tuning and distillation framework for our models, designed to grow through continuous open-source research collaboration.

DMind's model training and benchmarks rely on our expert-verified Web3 data. The DMind-1 fine-tuning datasets include over 13,000 expert-verified Web3 data points derived from tens of gigabytes of meticulously curated documentation, covering core Web3 topics. Every question and document is hand-picked and reviewed by blockchain experts. Strong ecosystem partnerships with notable Web3 entities like NFTGo and collaborations with industry leaders such as Sentient, Flock, Nexus, and 2077 help expand our high-quality expert knowledge base.

Roadmap & Vision

Vertical-specific AI models will dominate in the short term, and DMind is already at the forefront focusing only on digital finance. As agentic AI tools mature, specialized models capable of high-level expert reasoning and integrated tool use will become crucial. DMind's structured approach-from community-driven data collection to open-sourced fine-tuning processes-ensures ongoing competitive advantage.

Key Milestones Ahead:



Open-Source Community Contributions : We're actively developing a global contributor program, enabling anyone to contribute valuable domain-specified data and participate in building powerful, practical AI solutions for digital finance.

Future Model Development (DMind-2) : Our next model iteration will leverage even larger base models (e.g., 235B), focusing on expert domains such as contract security and DeFi investment strategies, enhanced coding, and external tool integration capabilities for real-world workflows. Expanded Bewenchmarking : The DMind Web3 Benchmark will continue to evolve, incorporating more complex questions and multi-hop reasoning, and assessing real-world problem-solving capabilities, such as code execution and numeric computation in DeFi.

A Long-Term Commitment

Ultimately, DMind aim to create a global network of developers and researchers advancing AI for every slice of digital finance. To achieve this, it will streamline access to innovative solutions from the DMind's community: easier benchmarking, faster Web3 innovation, effortless data contribution, and broad model service availability. DMind envisions hosting online benchmark platforms, comprehensive API services, and global engagement events to promote this open-source digital finance revolution.

Conclusion:

DMind-1 marks the beginning of a transformative era in AI-driven digital finance-specialized, open, and driven by community collaboration. By openly sharing our AI innovations, DMind is paving the way for safer, more precise, and genuinely useful financial AI tools.

The future of digital finance is decentralized, and now its AI can be, too.

