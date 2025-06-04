Grief Expert Debuts New Book That Sparks A Cultural Shift In How We Mourn Our Animals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a world that often tells us to "move on" after losing a beloved animal, Bigler offers a brave and compassionate alternative: to move with the grief, honoring the unbreakable bond that remains. This transformative guide reframes pet loss not as an ending, but as an evolution of love, one that can continue long after the physical presence is gone.

With 365 meditations, affirmations, and grounding practices, Honoring Our Animals becomes a daily companion for those navigating the profound sorrow of pet loss. Drawing on her years of experience as a grief counselor, animal chaplain, and end-of-life doula, Bigler walks with readers through the emotional landscape of loss and provides language, validation, and tools for resilience.

"This book is a labor of love," says Bigler. "It holds the wisdom I've gathered from years of sitting with heartbreak. My hope is to help people stay connected-to the animal they loved, to their own strength, and to the truth that their grief is an expression of love, not weakness."

With her signature heart-centered voice, Bigler introduces terms like "beloved" instead of "pet" and "transition" instead of "death," inviting readers to grieve with tenderness and intention. The book includes a "grief feelings wheel" and gentle journaling prompts designed to help readers process complex emotions like guilt, longing, unmooring, and anxiety.

This is not a manual for "letting go." It is an invitation to stay close, to remember, to honor, and to continue the relationship in new and enduring ways.

Honoring Our Animals is more than a book. It is a movement to bring pet grief into the light, to affirm the love that animals leave behind, and to create a culture where mourning them is met with understanding and care.

Available now on Amazon and at major retailers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

About the Author

Beth Bigler is a globally respected pet loss grief counselor, certified end-of-life companion animal doula, pet chaplain, and founder of Honoring Our Animals . She supports individuals, families, and veterinary professionals around the world through anticipatory and post-loss grief. Her work is grounded in the belief that love never ends, and neither should the care we offer those who grieve.

Follow Beth's journey and connect with the community at @honoringouranimals on Instagram.

