Grief Expert Debuts New Book That Sparks A Cultural Shift In How We Mourn Our Animals
With 365 meditations, affirmations, and grounding practices, Honoring Our Animals becomes a daily companion for those navigating the profound sorrow of pet loss. Drawing on her years of experience as a grief counselor, animal chaplain, and end-of-life doula, Bigler walks with readers through the emotional landscape of loss and provides language, validation, and tools for resilience.
"This book is a labor of love," says Bigler. "It holds the wisdom I've gathered from years of sitting with heartbreak. My hope is to help people stay connected-to the animal they loved, to their own strength, and to the truth that their grief is an expression of love, not weakness."
With her signature heart-centered voice, Bigler introduces terms like "beloved" instead of "pet" and "transition" instead of "death," inviting readers to grieve with tenderness and intention. The book includes a "grief feelings wheel" and gentle journaling prompts designed to help readers process complex emotions like guilt, longing, unmooring, and anxiety.
This is not a manual for "letting go." It is an invitation to stay close, to remember, to honor, and to continue the relationship in new and enduring ways.
Honoring Our Animals is more than a book. It is a movement to bring pet grief into the light, to affirm the love that animals leave behind, and to create a culture where mourning them is met with understanding and care.
Available now on Amazon and at major retailers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
About the Author
Beth Bigler is a globally respected pet loss grief counselor, certified end-of-life companion animal doula, pet chaplain, and founder of Honoring Our Animals . She supports individuals, families, and veterinary professionals around the world through anticipatory and post-loss grief. Her work is grounded in the belief that love never ends, and neither should the care we offer those who grieve.
Follow Beth's journey and connect with the community at @honoringouranimals on Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
James Weir
Anderson Group Public Relations
[email protected]
323-655-1008
or
Laurie D. Muslow
It's All Good Entertainment
818-808-0868
SOURCE Beth Bigler
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment