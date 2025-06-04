Stevia Market Size To Surpass USD 1.24 Billion By 2031, Increasing Incidence Of Diabetes And Obesity Fuels The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The stevia market share is witnessing strong growth due to rising demand for natural, zero-calorie sweeteners amid increasing health concerns over sugar intake, obesity, and diabetes. Widely used in beverages, dairy, and confectionery, stevia appeals to health-conscious consumers and supports the global shift toward clean-label products. Major players such as Cargill, Ingredion (PureCircle), Tate & Lyle, HOWTIAN, and ADM are investing in innovation and expanding production.

US & Canada, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global stevia market is observing significant growth due to rising health and wellness trends and surging demand for natural sweeteners.

The stevia market analysis considers several consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to contribute to the market's strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

To explore the valuable insights in the Stevia Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report –

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth:The demand for stevia is rising due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and a growing preference for natural, plant-based sweeteners over artificial ones. Heightened awareness of the negative health effects of excessive sugar consumption, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, has led people to actively seek healthier alternatives. Stevia, derived from the Stevia rebaudiana plant, offers a zero-calorie solution without compromising sweetness, making it an attractive choice for those looking to manage blood sugar levels and weight. In addition, the clean-label movement, where consumers prefer foods with recognizable and natural ingredients, is driving food and beverage manufacturers to reformulate products using stevia.Increasing Incidence of Diabetes and Obesity: The rising incidence of diabetes and obesity worldwide is significantly contributing to the surging demand for stevia. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, 641 million people will have diabetes by 2040, rising from 415 million in 2015. As more people are diagnosed with these conditions, there is a stronger push toward adopting healthier lifestyles, including dietary changes that reduce sugar intake. Stevia, a natural, zero-calorie sweetener, has become a preferred alternative as it does not raise blood glucose levels, making it suitable for people with diabetes. For individuals struggling with obesity, stevia offers sweetness without the added calories that contribute to weight gain. With growing public health awareness and medical advice encouraging reduced consumption of refined sugars, consumers are increasingly turning to natural solutions such as stevia to satisfy their sweet cravings while managing their health. In addition, parents and caregivers are more conscious about limiting sugar in children's diets, further boosting stevia's appeal across age groups.Surging Demand for Alternative Sweeteners: The growing demand for alternative sweeteners is directly fueling the surge in popularity of stevia as consumers increasingly seek healthier and more natural options to replace traditional sugar. Concerns over the health effects of excessive sugar intake, such as weight gain, metabolic disorders, and tooth decay, have pushed individuals to explore substitutes that offer sweetness without negative consequences. Among the many alternatives, stevia stands out due to its plant-based origin, zero-calorie content, and minimal impact on blood sugar levels. As artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and saccharin face skepticism over safety and long-term effects, people are gravitating toward natural alternatives they perceive as safer. Stevia's growing presence in a wide range of products, from beverages to baked goods, reflects this shift in consumer behavior. In addition, the food industry is embracing stevia to meet the clean-label demand, reformulating products with recognizable ingredients. This broader movement toward healthier sweetening options continues to elevate stevia's global demand.Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the stevia market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Detailed Stevia Market Insights, Visit:

Market Segmentation



Based on type, the stevia market is segmented into whole leaf, powder, and liquid. The powder segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By application, the stevia market is segmented into dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionery, tabletop sweeteners, beverages, and others. The dairy and frozen desserts segment dominated the market in 2024. The stevia market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.



Stay Updated on The Latest Stevia Market Trends:

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: Ingredion Incorporated; Cargill Incorporated; Tate and Lyle PLC; Purecircle Limited; GLG Life Tech Corporation; ADM; Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.; S and W Seed Company; Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd.; and Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd are among the prominent players operating in the stevia market. Trending Topics: Allulose, Sucralose, Natural Sweeteners

Global Headlines on Stevia



Ingredion Incorporated announced the launch of a novel drop-in stevia sweetener and clean-label innovation solution, PureCircle Clean Taste Solubility Solution (CTSS). Icon Foods has launched SteviaSweet RM95, a 95% Rebaudioside M (Reb M) stevia extract. The extract is formulated to have a clean flavor profile absent of the bitter notes often associated with other forms of stevia.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Stevia Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at:

Conclusion

The demand for stevia is increasing globally, owing to the rising consumer demand for healthier and more natural products, the increasing rate of obesity and diabetes, and the growing popularity of flavored soft drinks. The surging demand for alternatives to sugar has further contributed to the market growth. For instance, in a 2023 report, IFIC surveyed 1,000 US consumers on their attitudes about low- and no-calorie sweeteners (LNCS); per the results, approximately three in ten Americans regularly consumed them, and a similar percentage of consumers claimed they never consumed them. Further, the evolving regulatory framework in developed regions such as North America and Europe has contributed to the market growth. The demand from developed economies has created opportunities for stevia suppliers from developing countries.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders-including stevia manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors-along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Talk to Us Directly :

Trending Related Reports:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ...

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Home -